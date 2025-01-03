Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Hamid Ansari attend Manmohan Singh's prayer meeting

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge were among the dignitaries who attended Manmohan Singh's 'Akhand Path' at the ex-prime minister's residence on Friday.

Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi with former prime minister Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur at the 'Akhand Path' organised in memory of Singh, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

After Dr Manmohan Singh passed away, taking to X, Kharge wrote, "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature."

Mallikarjun Kharge at the prayer meeting.

The dignitaries, along with a large number of well-wishers and family members, paid their tributes to the former prime minister who died on December 26.

Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Manmohan Singh.

Sonia Gandhi considered Manmohan Singh a "friend, philosopher and a guide". "In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians," Sonia had said in a statement.

Sonia Gandhi with Gursharan Kaur, widow of Manmohan Singh.

At the prayer meeting, Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur recited a 'shabad (verse)' from Sikh scriptures.

Former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari arrives at Manmohan Singh's residence.

A formal prayer meeting for Singh will be held at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj later on Friday.

Mallikarjun Kharge pays his respects to the economist-prime minister.

Manmohan Singh steered the country as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and was considered the architect of India's economic liberalisation and reforms.

7 7 PTI

In Sonia Gandhi's words, "Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every high office that he held. And he brought pride and honour to India."



