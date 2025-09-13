'Send them home': Tens of thousands rally in London at Tommy Robinson’s anti-immigrant protest

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday, carrying flags of England and Britain, for a demonstration organised by the anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson.

Protesters attend an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

Police have said they will have a huge presence in the British capital. A "Stand Up to Racism" counter protest is also due to meet nearby, following a highly charged summer in Britain that has seen protests over immigration and free speech.

By midday tens of thousands of protesters were packed into streets south of the River Thames, before heading towards Westminster, seat of the UK parliament.

Protesters march during an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

Demonstrators carried the Union flag of Britain and the red and white St George's Cross of England, while others brought American and Israeli flags and wore the MAGA hats of US President Donald Trump.

They chanted slogans critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and carried placards including some saying "send them home". Some attendees brought children.

'We believe in Tommy'

Robinson has billed the Unite the Kingdom march as a celebration of free speech. It is also expected to mourn Charlie Kirk, the American conservative activist shot dead on Wednesday. "Hundreds of thousands already pack the streets of central London as we Unite as one for our freedoms," Robinson said on X.

Police officers look on as protesters gather on the day of an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, describes himself as a journalist exposing state wrongdoing and counts U.S. billionaire Elon Musk among his supporters. Britain's biggest anti-immigrant political party, Reform UK, which has topped opinion polls in recent months, has kept its distance from Robinson, who has several criminal convictions.

"We want our country back, we want our free speech back on track," said Sandra Mitchell, a supporter attending the rally.

"They need to stop illegal migration into this country," she said. "We believe in Tommy."

London's Metropolitan Police has said it will have more than 1,600 officers deployed across London on Saturday, including 500 brought in from other forces. In addition to policing the two demonstrations, the force is stretched by high-profile soccer matches and concerts.

Members of the campaign group, Stand Up to Racism, demonstrate against a rally organised by the British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

"We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur," said Commander Clair Haynes, who is leading the policing operation.

Haynes said police were aware of a record of "anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority" at previous protests, but said London's communities should not feel like they have to stay at home.

Last Saturday, nearly 900 people were arrested at a London demonstration against a ban on protest group Palestine Action.

Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims. More than 28,000 migrants have arrived in small boats across the Channel so far this year.

Members of the campaign group, Stand Up to Racism, demonstrate against a rally organised by the British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

Red and white English flags have proliferated along streets and been painted on roads. Supporters call it a spontaneous campaign of national pride, but anti-racism campaigners see a message of hostility to foreigners.

