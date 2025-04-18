Seelampur murder protest: Locals demand ‘bulldozer justice’ for killers

The fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy named Kunal in Delhi’s Seelampur on Thursday evening has sparked outrage among locals and has ignited a political firestorm, with protesters demanding bulldozer justice and rival parties trading blame over law and order failures.

People block a road during a protest after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, in Delhi's Seelampur area, Friday, April 18, 2025.

Locals blocked roads and demanded actions against the accused Friday. Many protesters referenced the Yogi Adityanath model, and called for bulldozer action against the accused.

Security personnel try to control the people protesting after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, in Delhi's Seelampur area, Friday, April 18, 2025.

Kunal was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment. A case has been registered.

Women display placards during a protest after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, in Delhi's Seelampur area, Friday, April 18, 2025.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said, “I had a conversation with the police commissioner. The boy's name is Kunal, whose age is around 17-18 years... he was attacked by knife. He was taken to Jaiprakash Hospital by his family and was declared dead. Police are after those who are accused in this matter. We hope that they will be caught very soon. Justice will be served to the family. FIR has been filed and police are doing their work.”

Relatives grieve after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, in Delhi's Seelampur area, Friday, April 18, 2025.

Joint CP of Delhi Police Pushpendra Kumar confirmed the accused had been identified. “Yesterday, a boy was fatally stabbed in Seelampur. We have identified the accused and expect to apprehend them soon. Around 10 teams are currently working on the case as the investigation is underway.”

BJP MLA Ravindra Singh Negi blamed the Aam Aadmi Party. “Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, councillors are involved in the opium, ganja and drug business here, they are doing illegal business and if anyone raises voice against these businesses, then they are murdered. The accused will not be spared, no matter who they are. They will definitely be punished, they will be hanged.”

The local MLA of Seelampur is Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad from AAP.

BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal during a visit to the area after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, in Delhi's Seelampur area, Friday, April 18, 2025.

Locals raised concerns about safety, with a few putting up “house for sale” signs and posters seeking help from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, accused the Centre and Delhi Police of negligence. “The murder of a 17-year old youth in Seelampur is another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. What is Delhi Police doing? What is home minister Amit Shah doing? What is the double engine government doing?”

Seelampur falls under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The local BJP MP Manoj Tiwari posted on X: “The murder of a 17-year-old Dalit youth named Kunal in Seelampur is extremely worrying. The anger among the people of the area is quite natural. I have been in touch with senior police officers from the district since last night. Most of the criminals have been identified, and a thorough investigation is underway. Efforts should be made to ensure that police action is not hindered.”

