PM Modi flags Telangana forest loss, but here’s BJP’s record on Aarey, Hasdeo, and Nicobar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Telangana Congress government of rampant deforestation on 400 acres of forest land under the guise of development.

Speaking at a public rally in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, on Monday, Modi addressed the Kancha Gachibowli land issue in Hyderabad for the first time, calling out the state government for “bulldozing forest land” while “pretending to care for the environment.”

“Forests are being razed in the name of infrastructure. Wildlife is being pushed out. The Congress government in Telangana is betraying both nature and the people,” the PM said, targeting CM A. Revanth Reddy’s administration.

While PM Modi's remarks highlighted concerns over environmental degradation, the BJP-led central government has also faced criticism for several projects perceived as environmentally detrimental.

1 5 The Great Nicobar Island. (Shutterstock)

Great Nicobar Island Project

The Rs 72,000-crore mega infrastructure plan to transform Great Nicobar Island into a strategic transshipment hub has triggered alarm bells among environmentalists.

Environmentalists and activists have labelled the project as "ecocide," citing threats to endangered species like the leatherback sea turtle and the displacement of indigenous communities.

The project has drawn criticism from political leaders, particularly from the Congress party, who have raised environmental and humanitarian concerns.

Senior Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh has been a vocal critic.

He described the project as a "recipe for ecological and humanitarian disaster”.

2 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting an exhibition during the launch of the Char Dham Rajmarg Vikas Pariyojana, at Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Wikipedia)

Char Dham Highway Project

The Char Dham project in Uttarakhand, aimed at improving connectivity to pilgrimage sites, has seen extensive deforestation and hillside blasting in a highly sensitive Himalayan region.

Experts say the work, conducted without comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), has increased the risk of landslides and soil erosion.

Environmentalists have also raised concerns about the project's impact on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, including deforestation, increased landslide risks, and disruption to local biodiversity.

A Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC), led by environmentalist Ravi Chopra, criticised the project's implementation, stating it violated statutory norms.

The committee highlighted unauthorized tree felling, misuse of outdated clearances, and construction without valid permissions.

The government faced allegations of circumventing environmental scrutiny by dividing the 889-kilometer project into 53 segments, each under 100 kilometers, thereby avoiding mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA).

3 5 Open grassland in Aarey Colony (Wikipedia)

Aarey forest metro shed controversy

In Mumbai, the BJP-led state government under Devendra Fadnavis came under fire for insisting on building a metro car shed in the Aarey forest, which is considered the city’s "green lung."

Over 2,000 trees were felled overnight in 2019, sparking massive protests and arrests of green activists.

Environmental activists, local residents, and political parties opposed the move, emphasizing the importance of preserving urban green spaces.

The controversy prompted the Supreme Court to intervene and halt further tree felling.

The Maharashtra Congress accused the previous BJP-led government, under Devendra Fadnavis, of selecting Aarey for the metro car shed to commercially exploit forest land.

In November 2020, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that while only 20 hectares were needed for the project, 62 hectares were allocated, with the remaining 42 hectares intended for commercial use.

After assuming office, Mahavikas Aghadi government under Thackeray halted the project in Aarey and proposed relocating it to Kanjurmarg, citing environmental concerns.

4 5 The Hasdeo River runs through the Hasdeo Arand forest. (Wikipedia)

Hasdeo Aranya forests, Chhattisgarh

In the heart of Chhattisgarh, the Hasdeo Aranya forests — rich in coal but also biodiversity — have been at the centre of protests since the Modi government cleared multiple mining projects in the area.

Local tribal communities and environmentalists have opposed these projects, highlighting the potential loss of forest cover and threats to wildlife habitats.

Tribal communities have marched barefoot for over 300 km to oppose the clearance of coal blocks in what they call their “sacred land.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Hasdeo in 2022, slamming the Modi government for “handing over tribal lands to corporate friends.”

Gandhi emphasised that during the Congress regime, a unanimous resolution was passed in the Chhattisgarh Assembly to prevent tree felling in Hasdeo, a resolution that included support from the then-opposition BJP.

Greenpeace and other NGOs have warned that continued mining could lead to irreversible ecological loss and displacement of thousands of tribal families.

In February 2024, the Chhattisgarh Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution opposing tree felling and coal mining in the Hasdeo forests.

This resolution was supported by both the Congress and the BJP.

Despite this, deforestation activities resumed, leading to renewed protests and criticism from various political leaders, according to reports.

5 5 Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks with media, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (PTI)

Ladakh: Environmental cost of infrastructure push

As tensions rose with China in eastern Ladakh, the government initiated a slew of road and infrastructure projects in the region and post the revocation of Article 370, Ladakh has seen increased infrastructure development.

While serving strategic and connectivity goals, the construction disrupted fragile permafrost, altered water channels, and endangered snow leopards and migratory birds.

Environmentalists expressed concerns over the ecological impact of rapid construction, including threats to fragile ecosystems, water scarcity, and waste management issues.

Sonam Wangchuk, environmentalist and innovator, held a five-day climate fast in 2023, urging the government to grant Ladakh statehood and implement the Sixth Schedule to protect tribal and ecological rights.

“We are losing glaciers faster than ever, but Delhi isn’t listening,” he said, holding the BJP government accountable for inaction on climate concerns.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in May 2024, highlighted the environmental degradation in Ladakh due to rapid industrialisation and tourism.

He pointed out that the region's water resources are under stress, and the government's policies have led to the loss of grazing lands for indigenous communities.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in March 2024 again undertook a hunger strike to protest against the central government's policies in Ladakh.

He warned that unchecked industrial and military activities are accelerating glacier melt, threatening water sources for millions.