PM Modi's hard work to channeling inner wear, memes hit high as Rupee records all time low

The Indian rupee plunged to 57 paise to close at all-time low of 87.19 (provisional) against US dollar on Monday.
As the Indian rupee continued its downward slide, social media reacted, as usual, with humour and wit directed against the Narendra Modi government.
‘Hard Work’ pays off?
Modi stays awake 18 hours working, but the rupee has fallen asleep, rather, into the deepest gorge.
Resilience on death bed?
Government’s brave stance on the rupee’s decline despite economic helplessness.
The rupee drowns
It isn’t downfall, but drawing with no hopes of its survival, rather, revival.
A fashion-forward take
A strange correlation between Rupee and innerwear.
Dollar on the rise, rupee on the floor
The dollar is flying high, while the rupee struggles to stay on its feet.
The ‘Vishwaguru’ paradox
From ‘developing nation’ to ‘Vishwaguru’ the price tag keeps getting heavier.
Rupee vs. Ice: same struggle
A leap, then a thousand slips?
The century question
Modi putting effort for rupee to hit a century against dollar?
The prestige fall
Both economy and political approval in free fall?
Share market flatlines
No scope for a bull market?
The lowest-ever PM?
A new low, both for the PM and the rupee?