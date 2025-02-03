MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Monday, 03 February 2025

PM Modi's hard work to channeling inner wear, memes hit high as Rupee records all time low

Internet reacts with acerbic humour as India's currency plunges to 57 paise to close at 87.19 against US dollar

Our Web Desk Published 03.02.25, 04:16 PM

The Indian rupee plunged to 57 paise to close at all-time low of 87.19 (provisional) against US dollar on Monday.

1 12
ADVERTISEMENT

As the Indian rupee continued its downward slide, social media reacted, as usual, with humour and wit directed against the Narendra Modi government. 

2 12
X/shivamxind

‘Hard Work’ pays off?

Modi stays awake 18 hours working, but the rupee has fallen asleep, rather, into the deepest gorge.

3 12
X/1mani1pbi

Resilience on death bed?

Government’s brave stance on the rupee’s decline despite economic helplessness.

4 12
X/mradul93

The rupee drowns

It isn’t downfall, but drawing with no hopes of its survival, rather, revival.

5 12
X/Irafanterkheda

A fashion-forward take

A strange correlation between Rupee and innerwear.

6 12
X/Pooja_4J

Dollar on the rise, rupee on the floor

The dollar is flying high, while the rupee struggles to stay on its feet.

7 12
X/pinboy93

The ‘Vishwaguru’ paradox

From ‘developing nation’ to ‘Vishwaguru’ the price tag keeps getting heavier.

8 12
X/pranjan21

Rupee vs. Ice: same struggle

A leap, then a thousand slips?

9 12
X/NiranjanMeena25

The century question

Modi putting effort for rupee to hit a century against dollar?

10 12
X/phogat_ven1

The prestige fall

Both economy and political approval in free fall?

11 12
X/RajaSinghLodhi5

 Share market flatlines

No scope for a bull market?

12 12
X/Shivaholicgabru

The lowest-ever PM?

A new low, both for the PM and the rupee?

RELATED TOPICS

Rupee Dollar Exchange Rate Rupee Value
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE