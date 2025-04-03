One pilot dead, another injured in Jaguar jet crash near Jamnagar; IAF orders inquiry

1 8 One of the pilots who ejected safely after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed while on a training mission, at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI)

The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry into a Jaguar fighter jet crash at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat in which one of the pilots was killed and another suffered injuries.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the IAF said the pilots, who were on a night mission, experienced a "technical malfunction" in the aircraft before the crash on Wednesday night.

2 8 Security personnel and other civilians tend to one of the pilots who ejected safely after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed while on a training mission, at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat. (PTI)

3 8 Wreckage at the site after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed while on a training mission. (PTI)

"An IAF Jaguar two seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population," the statement said.

4 8 Wreckage at the site after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed while on a training mission. (PTI)

5 8 Firefighters douse a fire which broke out after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed. (PTI)

"Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

6 8 One of the pilots who ejected safely after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed while on a training mission. (PTI)

The fighter jet crashed at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at an open field in Suvarda village, 12 km from Jamnagar city, and caught fire, police earlier said.

7 8 Smoke and flames billow out after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed. (PTI)

While the police found one pilot in an injured state at the spot, a search operation was launched to find the second one, who went missing after the crash, Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu said on Wednesday.

The injured pilot was then taken to the government-run GG Hospital in the city, he said.

8 8 Flames billow out after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed. (PTI)

District Collector Ketan Thakkar, who also rushed to the spot after the incident, said the blaze engulfed the open field after the crash and was later doused by firefighters.

With inputs from PTI