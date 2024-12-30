Narendra Modi to Nobel committee, China to Germany, all hail late US President Jimmy Carter

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former US President Jimmy Carter has died at age 100. He was the longest-lived president in US history.

“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian,” President Joe Biden said mourning his loss.

1 8 U.S. President Biden speaks on the death of former President Jimmy Carter, in St. Croix. REUTERS.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Biden said that over six decades, with his compassion and moral clarity, Carter worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among the people.

2 8 First Lady Jill Biden looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. REUTERS.

He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

“He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn [his late wife] together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism. We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts,” said Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

3 8 Former President Jimmy Carter kisses his wife Rosalynn after addressing a press conference in Plains. REUTERS.

President-elect Donald Trump said while he "strongly disagreed" with Carter "philosophically and politically", he also realised that he truly loved and respected "our country, and all it stands for".

4 8 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS.

"He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office,” Trump said.

Carter was considered a friend of India. He was the first American president to visit India after the removal of emergency and victory of the Janata Party in 1977. In his address to the Indian parliament, Carter spoke against authoritarian rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former US president Jimmy Carter and praised him as a statesman of great vision who worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony.

5 8 X/@narendramodi

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US," he said on X.

Carter should be praised for his "decades of untiring effort" to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts and to advance democracy and human rights, the body awarding the Nobel Peace Prize said on Monday.

6 8 Nobel Peace Prize winner and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter greets a torchlight procession from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in downtown Oslo. REUTERS.

China on Monday offered its deep condolences over the death of Jimmy Carter, saying the former U.S. president was the "driving force" behind the establishment of diplomatic ties between both countries more than 40 years ago.

"China expresses its deep condolences on the passing of former United States President Jimmy Carter," said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry.

7 8 Mao Ning, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry. Wikipedia.

"Former President Carter was the driving force behind the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, and made important contributions to the development of China-United States relations and the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," Mao said at a regular news conference.

8 8 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. REUTERS.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was mourning the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, saying that the United States had "lost a committed fighter for democracy".

"The world has lost a great mediator for peace in the Middle East and for human rights," Scholz also said in an X post.

Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosalynn and one grandchild.