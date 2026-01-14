Lakhs of pilgrims take holy dip on Makar Sankranti, heavy rush at Gangasagar Mela, PM greets nation

Lakhs of pilgrims took a holy dip on Wednesday morning at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal's Sagar Island on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

1 11 A 'sadhu' takes a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga river and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of the 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the Gangasagar Mela 2026, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. PTI picture

The pilgrims braved the winter chill to take a dip at sunrise and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram on the island in the South 24 Parganas district, where the revered Gangasagar Mela is underway.

The auspicious timing for the 'shahi snan' is scheduled to begin at 1.19 pm and will continue for 24 hours.

2 11 People gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing 'Magh Mela', in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Makar Sankranti, and said the harvest festival reflects the richness of the country's cultural landscape and reminds citizens of the spirit of togetherness that binds everyone.

"This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health," Modi said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan! May this sacred festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with happiness, and may everyone be blessed with good health and well-being," he said in a separate post on X.

3 11 A 'sadhu' during 'Makar Sankranti' festival celebrations, during the ongoing 'Magh Mela', at the Sangam, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. PTI picture

Conveying greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Modi also said that Sankranti also holds a special place in the lives of the farmers and their families and it is about expressing gratitude to those who nourish people, thus strengthening the society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, I convey my warmest greetings to you and your family," he said in the letters to the people of the three states.

4 11 A member of the Sikh community takes a holy dip at 'Amrit Sarovar' on the occasion of the 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during a cold and foggy winter morning, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. PTI picture

In view of the huge gathering from different corners of the country, the state government has made elaborate arrangements at Sagar Island, located around 100 km from Kolkata.

A senior official said that more people are expected to take a dip at the confluence of the sea and the Hooghly river, a distributary of the Ganga, as the auspicious timing for the 'shahi snan' is yet to begin.

5 11 A sadhu or Hindu holy man smokes at a transit camp for pilgrims travelling to the Gangasagar Mela ahead of Makar Sankranti in Kolkata, India, January 13, 2026. Reuters picture

Besides, security has also been beefed up across the districts, and at the railway stations and bus stands in Kolkata in view of the annual fair, he said.

For the first time, advanced water drones, also known as 'rescue drones', have been deployed for continuous surveillance along the shore, he said.

6 11 Women paint ‘alpona’ designs, a folk art, ahead of the ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival, in Agratala, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. PTI picture

"These drones have been stationed specifically to enhance monitoring around Kapil Muni's Ashram and the main bathing ghats. These rescue drones are capable of carrying a load of up to 100 kg and quickly evacuating pilgrims in distress," he added.

Modi also said Pongal, which gave the message of maintaining harmonious balance with nature, has emerged as a global festival, cherished by Tamilians world over.

7 11 In this image received on Jan. 14, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals as Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and L Murugan look on during 'Pongal' festival celebrations at the latter's residence, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Participating in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union minister L Murugan, the prime minister said this festival celebrates the hard work of the farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun.

In a letter in Tamil and English, he said that Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work.

"Dear fellow citizens, Vanakkam! I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," Modi said in his letter.

8 11 Union Home Minister Amit Shah feeds a cow as part of rituals during a visit at Shree Jagannath Temple on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. PTI picture

The prime minister noted that this festival is deeply connected with agriculture, the hardworking farmers, rural life and the dignity of work.

The prime minister's outreach to the Tamil community is significant ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu this year.

9 11 Visitors at the International Kite Festival, part of Gujarat's Uttarayan celebrations, in Rajkot, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. PTI picture

Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Magh Bihu which is celebrated in Assam and parts of the Northeastern region.

"Magh Bihu celebrates the joy of harvest, abundance and togetherness. May this festival bring prosperity, good health and happiness to every home," Modi said.

"May the spirit of gratitude and harmony continue to guide us towards a brighter and more prosperous future," the prime minister said.

10 11 People take part in a community fishing event, as part of 'Bhogali Bihu' celebrations, to mark the end of the winter harvesting season, in Nagaon district of Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. PTI picture

Thousands of devotees began thronging Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, with preparations in full swing at the Lord Ayyappa temple for the auspicious Makaravilakku festival.

The "Thiruvabharanam procession," carrying sacred jewels of Lord Ayyappa, would reach the traditional route by 5.30 pm under tight security and is expected to arrive at the temple complex at about 6.20 pm, temple sources said.

The idol of Lord Ayyappa would be adorned with the holy ornaments, and the 'deeparadhana' (aarati) would be performed at the sanctum sanctorum after that.

The devotees are expected to have the darshan of 'makara jyothi,' considered a divine light by devotees across the eastern horizon above Ponnambalamedu, a remote hilltop eight kilometers from the shrine complex.

11 11 Rush of people as they wait to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple ahead of the 'Makaravilakku' festival, in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. PTI picture