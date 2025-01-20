Home
ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, 20 January 2025
Home
Gallery
Kolkata's Sealdah court awash with security, people ahead of RG Kar case sentence
Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy is being sentenced for the crime that shook the city, Bengal and India
Our Web Desk
Published 20.01.25, 01:50 PM
1
6
The court has been fortified, and nearly 500 policemen have been deployed to prevent untoward incidents. (Pictures by Soumyajit Dey)
2
6
The Sealdah court will deliver Roy's quantum of punishment by 2:45 PM
3
6
The entire Sealdah court area was cordoned off on Monday morning.
4
6
Male and female police officers are providing security outside the courtroom.
5
6
Sealdah court judge Anirban Das will pronounce the sentence in courtroom number 210 of the Sealdah court.
6
6
Court room 210 where the verdict is going on.
Sealdah Court
Security
Kolkata Police
Civic Volunteers
Sanjay Roy
