Kolkata weather: Heatwave makes way for rain as city breathes sigh of relief

Rain lashes a sweltering Calcutta on Saturday night, bringing relief to the residents.

The Met office has issued a rain forecast for the next few days.

Caught in the rain, people take shelter under umbrellas at a busy intersection

Although it was not a heavy downpour, it still prevented the maximum temperature from shooting up.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Alipore was recorded to be 35.9 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal till May 21.

Owing to the formation of a trough extending from northwest Uttar Pradesh to East Bangladesh across Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, the region is set to see a change in weather conditions.

South Bengal has been experiencing high daytime temperatures and heatwave conditions in some places for the past several days.

Other parts of Bengal which might witness thunderstorms with gusty winds accompanied with heavy rainfall are Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

