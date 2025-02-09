Kolkata: Presidency University scholars join India’s 12th Southern Ocean scientific expedition

As the sun dipped below the horizon on a February evening, the busy corridors of Kolkata's Presidency University buzzed with excitement. Two of its own, research scholars Snigdha Bhaumik and Soumya Subhra Baishnab, were on the edge of a journey that would be forever memorable for them.

1 6 Snigdha and Soumya in the Sundarbans estuaries, collecting samples. Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent.

They were set to join the 12th Indian Scientific Expedition to the Southern Ocean, a venture organized and funded by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The Southern Ocean, referred to as the Antarctic Ocean, is a unique convergence point of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans. It plays a crucial role in global climate regulation and is home to diverse and fragile ecosystems.

The reduction in sea ice and climate change have profound impacts on these ecosystems, making studies like Snigdha's and Soumya's vital.

2 6 Snigdha, collecting macrobenthic samples with her mentor. Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent.

For Snigdha, this expedition was more than just an academic milestone. "This is an absolute dream come true," she shared, her voice brimming with emotion.

"I will be the first female research scholar from Bengal to participate in the Southern Ocean expedition.", she tells The Telegraph Online over a call.

Snigdha’s journey into the world of marine ecology was deeply influenced by her upbringing.

"Ecology and wildlife have fascinated me since childhood…I grew up watching NatGeo and Animal Planet and always dreamt big because my father always told me, 'Girls can do anything they want. Look ahead and dream big; you can be anything.'"

Snigdha's academic journey began at Scottish Church College, where she completed her BSc.

3 6 Snigdha with her parents at Kanchenjunga Base camp. Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent.

Her professor, Dr. Aniruddha Chatterjee, played a big role in nurturing her passion. "He has asked me to visit the college and deliver a lecture later when I come back... it's a matter of big pride for me," she said.

Snigdha's research will delve into macrobenthos…aquatic invertebrates greater than 500 microns in size. "My research will use technologies like DNA barcoding to study how climate change has impacted the ecology and marine organisms. She will also look into the evolutionary history of the organisms.

Soumya's path was laden with challenges.

Hailing from Rasulpur, a village in Bardhaman, Soumya faced skepticism about his career choices.

4 6 Soumya, at the marine ecology lab. Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent.

In a telephonic conversation with The Telegraph Online, Soumya says…"A few years ago, after my MSc, people asked me to take up pharmacy and agricultural studies... they said it would yield money. I also got a post office job; everyone suggested I take it up.”

“They questioned the point of learning general science,". By now his voice tinged with happiness.

"But my PhD research didn't stop. I gulped down all that was told to me, and now today, I think I have given everybody an answer."

5 6 Soumya with his parents. Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent.

Soumya's academic credentials are impressive. He completed his honors in zoology from Chandernagore Government College and his Master's from Burdwan University. His research will focus on meiobenthic organisms, which range between 63 to 500 microns.

Their mentor, Professor Sumit Mandal, a faculty member at Presidency University, couldn't hide his pride.

Having participated in the 11th expedition in 2020, he understands the magnitude of this achievement. "Emotions are clear in my voice... My students will work on understanding the impacts of climate change over the past five years, tracking evolutionary histories, and assessing glacier melting impacts. I am proud of them... it is indeed a proud feeling," he shared over a call.

The journey ahead is not for the faint-hearted. The duo will embark on their expedition from Mauritius aboard the ship, SA Agulhas.

6 6 Snigdha and Soumya with Prof. Sumit Mandal. Picture: Sourced by the Correspondent.

They will cross the 'Roaring Forties,' a region known for its fierce westerly winds and turbulent seas. "They have undergone all the tests... They are physically and mentally strong... Tonight they are leaving, and I can't be more proud. They're setting an example," Professor Mandal said.

The administration of Presidency University has extended its heartfelt wishes to the scholars. Registrar Debojyoti Konar, Dean of Students Arun Kumar Maiti, and the Head of the Department of Life Sciences, Professor Prabir Kumar Mukhopadhyay, have all expressed their pride and support.

While this expedition marks a milestone, it's essential to acknowledge the ones who paved the way.

In 1983, Sudipta Sengupta, a professor in structural geology at Jadavpur University and a trained mountaineer, was selected as a member of the Third Indian Expedition to Antarctica.

Alongside marine biologist Dr. Aditi Pant, they became the first Indian women scientists to set foot on Antarctica.

As the SA Agulhas cut through the icy waters of the Southern Ocean, Snigdha and Soumya carry with them the hopes of an entire generation of aspiring scientists.