KKR’s Moeen Ali stuns on debut vs Rajasthan Royals

Coming into the KKR camp as a substitute for Sunil Narine, KKR management's bid to pick up Moeen Ali paid off as the British all-rounder bowled a near unplayable spell versus Rajasthan Royals.

With figures of 2 for 23 in four overs, Moeen Ali who was released by Chennai Super Kings turned out to be the unexpected roadblock against Sanju Samson’s team, who came prepared for Narine instead of Ali.

Ali picked up the wickets of left handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and former Knight captain Nitish Rana.

Rajasthan were at 94-5 when Ali finished his spell that also made X users drop posts filled with praise for KKR's newest spinner.

