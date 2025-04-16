KFC employee killed in attack on restaurant during anti-Israel protest in Pakistan

An employee of American fast-food chain KFC was killed in an attack on the restaurant on Tuesday by a radical Islamist party during an anti-Israel protest in Punjab province, police said.

1 4 People wave flags during the pro-Palestinian rally called "Gaza Solidarity March", organized by the religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi, Pakistan April 13, 2025. (Reuters)

The incident took place in Sheikhupura, some 50 kms from the capital Lahore.

According to police, a large number of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists attacked the KFC restaurant on Sheikhupura Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

2 4 Pakistanis set fire to a KFC branch in Lahore to protest the war in Gaza, claiming the American chain supports Israel. (Videograb)

While ransacking the restaurant, the TLP men opened fire on its employees leaving one of them dead while others ran to save their lives. The deceased has been identified as Asif Nawaz who is said to be in his 40s.

“When police reached the spot, the miscreants had fled,” an official said and added they have rounded up over three dozen suspects and further investigation is under way.

3 4 People wave flags during the pro-Palestinian rally called "Gaza Solidarity March", organized by the religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi. (Reuters)

Amid widespread protests, the official KFC Twitter account has been temporarily restricted.

A day before, the TLP activists had attacked a KFC restaurant in Rawalpindi city and vandalised it.

4 4 Gaza Solidarity March in Karachi. (Reuters)

Last week, the TLP attacked the KFC restaurants in Karachi and Lahore and set a portion of it on fire. Punjab police have arrested 17 members of the TLP in this regard.

The Pakistan government and security agencies appear helpless in the face of the TLP attacks on foreign food chains in the name of religion.

With inputs from agencies