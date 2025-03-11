Jonty Rhodes says Glenn Phillips is ‘best fielder of this generation’, settles the debate

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips took the world by storm through some extraordinary fielding in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy. Phillips’ on-field agility has also garnered praise from fielding veteran Jonty Rhodes.

A cricket fan took to social media to hail Phillips as the best fielder of the current generation.“Sorry, Jonty Rhodes, we believe in Phillips (to be the) best fielder of this generation”, wrote the fan.

1 8 X/@JontyRhodes8

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African legend bumped into the fan’s X post and responded with remarkable humility, showcasing his true sportsmanship.

“Don’t be sorry, I agree”, Rhodes posted in response.

Even New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, despite his team's heartbreak in the final, could not hide his admiration for Phillips' fielding heroics.

"He (Phillips) keeps doing it doesn't he," Santner remarked with a smile when asked about the catch.

2 8 Glenn Phillips (right) of New Zealand takes a scorcher of a catch to dismiss Shubman Gill (not in picture) in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture shared on X)

Phillips’ catch that sent Shubman Gill back to the pavilion became the talk of the town. The Indian top order batter, attempting to clear the cover fielder, found himself undone by the Kiwi’s lightning-fast reflexes. The Kiwi star plucked the ball from thin air in just 0.78 seconds, leaving everyone in disbelief. The video went viral on social media.

3 8 New Zealand's Glenn Phillips takes a flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli (not in picture) in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture shared on X)

Phillips' fielding exploits were not confined to the final alone. During the group-stage clash, he also produced another moment of brilliance, dismissing Virat Kohli. The Indian batting maestro was left visibly stunned by the sheer brilliance.

The debate over cricket's greatest fielder has raged for years, and Rhodes’ gracious response to the fan has only reignited the discussion.

4 8 X/@SanataniSanghi1

5 8 X/@hydbadshah

6 8 X/@rudresh_11

Jonty Rhodes defined the art of fielding with his athleticism and anticipation. His acrobatic efforts, often at backward point, resulted in some of the most iconic moments on the cricket field, mainly in the 1990s.

7 8 Jonty Rhodes' outrageous bit of fielding in the 1992 Cricket World cup was voted as the Greatest Moment in the history of the men's tournament! (File picture)

His iconic flying run-out of Inzamam-ul-Haq in the 1992 World Cup remains unforgettable.

8 8 New Zealand's Glenn Phillips fields the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP/PTI)

South African-born Phillips has kept Rhodes’ legacy intact with his gravity-defying efforts in the field.