Israel pounds Gaza even as Donald Trump pushes for immediate halt to bombing

Israel struck Gaza on Saturday, local authorities said, after US President Donald Trump had called for a halt to the bombing and said Hamas was ready for peace, agreeing to release hostages and accepting some other terms in a US plan to end the war.

Smoke rises following explosions in Gaza City, as seen from central Gaza Strip October 4, 2025.

Israeli fire killed six people across Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

One strike killed four people in a house in Gaza City while another killed two others in Khan Younis in the south, medical workers and local authorities said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early on Saturday that Israel was preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump's Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas' response.

Israeli media reported that the country's political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.

The Israeli military chief of staff instructed forces in a statement to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of Trump’s plan, without mentioning whether there would be reduction of military activity in Gaza.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza, responded to Trump's 20-point plan after the US president gave the group until Sunday to accept or face grave consequences.

Trump, who has cast himself as the only person capable of achieving peace in Gaza, has invested significant political capital in efforts to end a two-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands and left US ally Israel increasingly isolated on the world stage.

Trump said on Friday he believed Hamas had shown it was "ready for a lasting PEACE" and he put the onus on Netanyahu's government.

"Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

Netanyahu's office said Israel "will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision."

India welcomed US President Donald Trump’s leadership in pushing forward peace efforts in Gaza, calling the reported progress “decisive.”

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that indications of a possible release of hostages represent a “significant step forward” in resolving the conflict.

“India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” the statement added.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised the momentum that Hamas’ declaration could generate. “We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace,” he wrote in a social media post, while thanking Trump for his efforts.

Macron also confirmed France’s continued involvement: “France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners.”

The United Nations welcomed Hamas’ response through Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who again urged an end to the war.

“For an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stressed in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the acceptance “a significant step forward,” underlining that progress could be made if both sides build on this moment.

Qatar, which has played a central role in mediation alongside Egypt, confirmed that fresh coordination is underway with Washington.

A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said: “The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump’s plan, and its readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework outlined in the plan.”

The spokesperson reiterated support for Trump’s ceasefire call, saying the country is committed to “achieve rapid results that would put an end to the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

Before Israel's latest announcements, families of those being held by Hamas in Gaza called on Netanyahu "to immediately order negotiations for the return of all hostages."

Domestically, the prime minister is caught between growing pressure to end the war — from hostage families and a war-weary public — and demands from hardline members of his far-right coalition who insist there must be no let-up in Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

Israel began its offensive in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive.

Israel's military campaign has killed more than 66,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities. Its assault has destroyed much of the strip while aid restrictions have triggered a famine in parts of Gaza, with conditions dire across the enclave.