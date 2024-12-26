‘Lord Ram would be disgusted’: Outrage after Zomato delivery guy is forced to take off Santa costume

For Chirtsmas, Zomato delivery riders had to dress up as Santa Claus. Soon after, a video emerged on social media, purportedly from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where a delivery guy was forced to remove his Santa costume by individuals reportedly linked to a Hindutva group.

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, the rider explains that his company has provided the costume, but he is still forced to take it off amid accusations of undermining Hindu culture.

The video has sparked furore on social media, with users expressing anger and concern at what they call growing intolerance and insecurity:

‘What’s wrong with Santa attire?’

One user stated, "What’s wrong with this?? Why can’t a delivery boy wear Santa’s dress on 25th December? Out of insecurity, Hindu extremists made Zomato delivery boy remove his Santa attire in MP’s Indore."

‘Speak up, Zomato’

Many users said Zomato should stand up for its delivery agents. One user posted: "Your delivery 'partner' was harassed and bullied in Indore for 'promoting Christianity.' The least you can do is condemn it."

‘Name and shame’

A user claimed to know the outfit whose members harassed the delivery guy. "Madhya Pradesh, Indore. On Christmas, Zomato dressed its delivery boys as Santa Claus. During deliveries, members of the 'Hindu Jagran Manch' forced them to remove the Santa costumes and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans."

A few news reports have also named the Manch, although there is no official confirmation.

‘Spare a thought for gig workers’

Many users highlighted that the gig workers – the fancy, new-age term for the people who work much, much harder than Narayana Murthy-prescribed hours – have a tough life as it is, without such unnecessary hassles.

"Zomato is forcing delivery workers to wear Santa outfits for Christmas, or else they'll be fired. Gig workers already have such low wages and hard work, and now they have to deal with all this. No worker rights in this country," posted one user.

‘Mince no words, this is torture’

A user summed up what many felt: "Saddened to watch how these groups are torturing your delivery partners in broad daylight just for celebrating Christmas by wearing Santa’s costume."

‘Is this Viksit Bharat?’

One user posted: "'Take off Your Clothes...Come On, Thank You, Jai Shri Ram...' Hindutva goons saw their Hindu Rashtra in danger because of Santa Claus. Forced a Zomato delivery boy to remove his Santa dress. Jai Vikshit Bharat."

‘Is this the ancient culture we are proud of?’

Many underlined what they called the insecurity of a few tarnishing an ancient religion that is a way of life. One user wrote: "Today on Christmas day, Zomato delivery boy was delivering food in Santa's getup, so some people from a 100,000-year-old religion made him take off his clothes on the road."

‘Lord Ram will not approve of such disgusting behaviour’

Many called out what they called growing intolerance in the country. One user posted: "How Hindutva goons have polarized people of our country. Some fickle minds made the delivery agents remove the dress and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram!' Even Lord Ram will not approve of such disgusting behavior."

‘Why the silence, Zomato?’

Many users pointed out how Zomato knows what noise to make to ensure brand equity.

An X user posted: “A delivery person was harassed today for wearing a Santa Claus costume while delivering food. Zomato has not even offered a word of condemnation. Spineless Pathetic.”

‘The joke is on us’

One user said: "Santa is laughing his guts out. There’s not a second country where food delivery men dressed as Santa on Christmas day scare people so much that they’re targeted and made to remove their Santa gear."

‘PR stunt or harassment?’

Another speak-up Zomato post stated: "Shame on you, Zomato. Ordered food, and the delivery boy not only wore a Santa outfit but asked for a photo to send to management. What kind of PR stunt is this? What’s the purpose exactly?"

