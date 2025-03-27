Indonesian Parliament rocked by protests over controversial military law
Controversial changes in the law allow active military officers to take up more government posts
Reuters
Published 27.03.25, 06:58 PM
Police officers in riot gear keep watch during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2025. (Reuters)
People react as fire burns on a part of police vehicle during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2025. (Reuters)
People run as fire burns under a police vehicle during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Fireworks explode next to police officers in riot gear during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Fireworks explode next to police officers in riot gear during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Police officers in riot gear move during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Fire burns on the road near police officers in riot gear during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament against revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 27, 2025. (Reuters)