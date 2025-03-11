India-Mauritius relations set for new milestones as PM Modi embarks on diplomatic visit

1 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child while being greeted by members of the Indian community, in Mauritius. (X/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday, where he received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival. Modi is visiting as the chief guest for the island nation's national day celebrations and will hold meetings with the country's top leadership.

Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, thanking his friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for greeting him at the airport. He mentioned that the visit would offer a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new areas of collaboration.

At the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Modi was greeted by Mauritius' Prime Minister Ramgoolam with a garland. A host of dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, and Cabinet Secretary, were present to welcome him, with 200 dignitaries in total.

Modi will hold discussions with President Dharam Gokhool and Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. He will also address a community programme later in the day.

The Prime Minister’s visit, according to Modi, will mark the beginning of a "new and bright" chapter in the relations between India and Mauritius.

During this visit, several pacts will be signed, aimed at enhancing cooperation in capacity building, trade, and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Modi is also expected to interact with the Indian community in Mauritius and inaugurate a few important projects, including the civil service college and an area health centre, both funded by India.

Additionally, a contingent of the Indian armed forces will participate in the national day celebrations, alongside a warship of the Indian Navy and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force.

The prime minister emphasised that Mauritius is a close maritime neighbor and a key partner in the Indian Ocean region, with strong historical, cultural, and democratic ties. India is one of Mauritius's largest trading partners, and Indian-origin people make up nearly 70 per cent of the island nation's population.

Ahead of the visit, India expressed its support for Mauritius in the ongoing discussions with the UK regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands. This issue is expected to feature prominently in Modi’s talks with his Mauritian counterpart.

Inauguration of India-funded projects

During his two-day State Visit, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate more than 20 India-funded projects in Mauritius. These projects range from capacity-building initiatives to community-linked infrastructure aimed at strengthening the nation's democratic fabric. Some major projects include the inauguration of the Civil Services College building, constructed at a cost of $4.75 million. Modi will also e-inaugurate the Area Health Centre and 20 community projects, which include sports infrastructure, developed at a cost of around Rs 7 crores.

The Civil Services College and its adjacent India-funded National Archives and Library are vital to the country's development. In addition, a line of credit agreement between India and Mauritius is expected to be signed on March 12 for replacing water pipes across the island.

Cultural engagement with Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Modi received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Mauritius. The Indian community presented a traditional Bhojpuri musical performance known as Geet Gawai, which holds cultural significance in Mauritius. Modi was deeply touched by the warmth of the welcome and remarked on the Indian community’s strong connection to Indian heritage, values, and culture.

Geet Gawai, a traditional Bihari cultural performance, was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. The performance typically features songs that invoke deities, especially during life events like weddings. The celebration showcased the vibrant Indian cultural influence in Mauritius.

Upon his arrival, Modi was also greeted by community members at his hotel with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and waving the Indian tricolour flag. He shared his appreciation for the bond between the Indian and Mauritian people, noting that their shared history continues to thrive across generations.

A bright future for India-Mauritius relations

Throughout his visit, Modi emphasised the enduring friendship between India and Mauritius, which is rooted in strong people-to-people ties. India has been instrumental in funding numerous development projects in Mauritius, including the Metro Express Project, social housing, and education-related infrastructure. India’s support for the island nation continues to grow, with an ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration in areas such as trade, health, and infrastructure.

