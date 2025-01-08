MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heavy snowfall in upper reaches of Sikkim; roads to Nathula and Tsomgo lake blocked

Permits for visiting Nathula and Tsomgo Lake will not be issued by the Tourism department until further notice

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.01.25, 03:23 PM

The upper reaches of Sikkim experienced heavy snowfall, an official said on Wednesday.

Snowfall at Zuluk Pakyong District, Sikkim. (X/@ILoveSiliguri)
The snowfall on Tuesday evening also led to a sharp dip in temperatures in the Himalayan state.

Mainam Hill (Bhalay Dhunga) in South Sikkim Yangang received the first snow fall today. (Hem Rizal via X/@ILoveSiliguri)
Mainam Hill (Bhalay Dhunga) in South Sikkim Yangang. (Hem Rizal via X/@ILoveSiliguri)

According to the official black ice has formed at Thulo Khola, making the road to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake dangerous for vehicles.

Snowfall in Sandakphu. (Facebook@Nature Cell Eco Tour)

Efforts are underway to clear the snow but it will take a day or two to ensure safe passage, the official said.

Mainam Hill (Bhalay Dhunga) in South Sikkim Yangang. (Hem Rizal via X/@ILoveSiliguri)

Permits for visiting Nathula and Tsomgo Lake will not be issued by the Tourism department until further notice. Travellers are advised to stay updated on the situation and exercise caution.

Snowfall at Zuluk Pakyong District, Sikkim. (X/@ILoveSiliguri)

The administration is monitoring the weather and road conditions closely, the official added.

