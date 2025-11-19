Amity University

Amity Kolkata celebrates academic excellence, honours industry leaders on 7th convocation

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Nov 2025
17:35 PM
1/6

All pictures by Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT
2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6

Last updated on 19 Nov 2025
17:37 PM
Amity University
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
St Xavier's College

Sansad 2025 Celebrates Youth Leadership with High-Voltage Policy Debates at SXC Kolka. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Link, Steps and Result Updates

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

QS World University Rankings 2026

India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delh. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

Sansad 2025 Celebrates Youth Leadership with High-Voltage Policy Debates at SXC Kolka. . .

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

St Xavier’s University

X-Verse ’25 Marks Biggest Intra-College Celebration at St Xavier’s University, Ko. . .

Young Innovators Program

IIT Kharagpur Opens Young Innovators Program 2025 Applications: Know All YIP Round De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality