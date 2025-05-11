From peace talks to punchlines: Trump sparks meme fest after ceasefire fails between India and Pakistan

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan fell apart three hours after US President Donald Trump announced it on social media.

India said Pakistan broke the truce on Saturday evening, triggering fresh military action, and as the shelling continued Trump became the joke on social media.

X user @sagarcasm posted a photo with the words, "Inko aata hi nahi, inse hota hi nahi (He doesn't know how to do it, he can't do it)," and captioned it, “Entire world to Donald Trump.”

Another user posted a split meme. On one side, a proud Trump announces, “I just brokered peace between India and Pakistan. You're welcome!” On the other side, an aircraft with Pakistan’s flag flies into an explosion with the line, “Pakistan (5 minutes later) drone delivery of peace... with explosives.”

X user @VinayDokania posted a morphed photo of Trump in a scene from Dhamaal, confidently saying, “Tension mat lo maine ceasefire karva diya hai (Don't worry, I've arranged the ceasefire),” as a blast erupts in the background.

As the ceasefire crumbled in record time, memes doubled in speed.

Trump was everywhere, wearing a turban, photoshopped into Bollywood movies, hailed as “Sardar Donald Singh Trump” for his short-lived role as a peacemaker.

One user even posted a fake certificate of Guinness World Records: “This award goes to Donald J. Trump for brokering the world's shortest ceasefire, lasting only 3 hours.”

In the end, Trump found himself not at the center of diplomacy but at the heart of a meme fest.

