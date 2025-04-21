From Macron to Modi, world leaders mourn loss of Pope Francis, first non-European pontiff in 1,300 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other global leaders expressed their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, which was announced on Monday morning by Vatican Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo.

US Vice President JD Vance, who met Francis the previous day before arriving in India, said, “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

Francis had faced near-death experience earlier this year due to pneumonia. He was hospitalised for 38 days and discharged on March 23.

During his Easter appearance, he greeted the faithful in Saint Peter’s Square with a “Happy Easter” and in his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” benediction, he called for “freedom of thought and tolerance.”

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X.

In a post on X, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the Francis’ “teachings and legacy will not be lost”. Calling him a great man a great shepherd, she said that he reminded the world of the power of gift and how it is capable of reconciling what seems irreconcilable to humans.

In a condolence message to Christians and communities in the Holy Land, Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the late Pope:

"A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," Herzog said.

"I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages (in Gaza) will soon be answered," he added in a post on X.

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said that Europe was mourning the death of the pontiff.

"His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe.‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice."

First Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis changed the face of the modern papacy more than any predecessor by shunning much of its pomp and privilege.

He faced fierce criticism from conservatives, who accused him of trashing cherished traditions. He also drew the ire of progressives, who felt he should have done much more to reshape the 2,000-year-old Church.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner of UNHCR, said, "You stood up and spoke out — relentlessly — for the poor, the persecuted, the victims of war, the refugees, the migrants."

"Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world," von der Leyen wrote on an X post.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Pope Francis was a leader who connected with people and focused on contemporary global challenges.

"The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect," Schoof wrote on X.

Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz also shared a message of remembrance:

"He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy," Merz posted on X, adding that Francis would be remembered for his unwavering support for society’s most vulnerable.

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” PM Modi offered his condolences.

Fondly recalling his meetings with the Pope, Modi said, “he was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

"The entire world is saddened by the passing away of Pope Francis who will be seen by posterity as being hugely consequential. He was a consistent champion of inter-religious understanding and engagement. He was also a greatly influential force for global peace and harmony who actively supported causes like the ending of discrimination of all forms, the mitigation of economic inequalities and of collaborative endeavours to deal with the impacts of climate change," wrote Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on X.

"He was truly an iconic personality, a humanitarian par excellence, who has left behind a very valuable legacy," he further added.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, ""Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a global voice of compassion, justice, and peace. He stood by the downtrodden and the marginalised, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity. My thoughts are with the Catholic community in India and around the world."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned Pope Francis’s passing, calling him a beacon of hope who inspired millions with humility and compassion. Naidu extended heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and all touched by the pontiff’s enduring legacy of peace, love, and kindness in a post on X.

President of Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar said, "His teaching that “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the beliefs of others” will continue to inspire generations to come."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, State President of BJP Kerala, said he was deeply saddened by the news of his loss. "I had the honour of meeting His Holiness Pope Francis a few months ago. Its a meeting I cherish.", he wrote on X.

"Saddened to know of the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. The Pope is the highest esteemed authority in the Catholic world, and billions of Christians in this planet revere him as the Supreme Pontiff," Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

"My heart goes out to all my fellow Christian brothers and sisters in India and rest of the world and I feel connected with them all in a profound sense of loss and empathy," she further added.

A mass for Pope Francis will be held on Wednesday morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

The Patriarchate announced a “mass at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre” on Wednesday at 1230 GMT, “presided over by His Beatitude Cardinal Pizzaballa and members of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries”.