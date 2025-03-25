Electric flying cars to Mercedes, cars of the future go on display at Bangkok motor show
The big brands huddled up in Thailand to take opulence of four wheels a notch higher
Our Web Desk
Published 25.03.25, 02:13 PM
Glitzy cars can make heads turn. An annual automotive event in Thailand did exactly that. The cars of future can make your eyes pop and jaws drop.
The Bangkok International Motor Show opened its 46th edition on March 24 at the Impact Challenger Halls in Muang Thong Thani. The event hosted 36 global automotive brands and eight motorcycle brands aiming to establish their presence in one of the region's most important markets
We've put together a list of four-wheelers you must not miss...
BYD EV cars. Reuters picture
The Xpeng Heitech, an electric flying car. Reuters picture
GWM EV cars. Reuters picture
Motor show mainstays Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, and Maserati still maintained their presence with their present offerings. Reuters
A Honda EV car. Reuters picture
The Deepal EV cars. Reuters picture
Zeekr EV cars. Reuters picture
The Mercedes-Benz was also on display.
General view of the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2025. Reuters picture