Electric flying cars to Mercedes, cars of the future go on display at Bangkok motor show

Glitzy cars can make heads turn. An annual automotive event in Thailand did exactly that. The cars of future can make your eyes pop and jaws drop.

The Bangkok International Motor Show opened its 46th edition on March 24 at the Impact Challenger Halls in Muang Thong Thani. The event hosted 36 global automotive brands and eight motorcycle brands aiming to establish their presence in one of the region's most important markets

We've put together a list of four-wheelers you must not miss...

1 9 BYD EV cars. Reuters picture

ADVERTISEMENT

2 9 The Xpeng Heitech, an electric flying car. Reuters picture

3 9 GWM EV cars. Reuters picture

4 9 Motor show mainstays Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, and Maserati still maintained their presence with their present offerings. Reuters

5 9 A Honda EV car. Reuters picture

6 9 The Deepal EV cars. Reuters picture

7 9 Zeekr EV cars. Reuters picture

8 9 The Mercedes-Benz was also on display.

9 9 General view of the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2025. Reuters picture