Diplomatic scorecard: Over a dozen back India’s stand on Operation Sindoor, 3 side with Pakistan

India’s diplomatic blitzkrieg following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor has won it strong international backing against Pakistan with over a dozen influential countries supporting New Delhi's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and with only three nations backing Islamabad.

Backed by 51 leaders across India’s political spectrum — including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, BJP’s Baijayant Panda, and Sena’s Eknath Shinde —seven multi-party delegations fan out to 33 global capitals, to reinforce New Delhi’s position on cross-border threats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also sent a team of Pakistani envoys, under the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to influence global capitals to present the country’s perspective.

During the military escalation between India and Pakistan, Israel, Afghanistan and Taiwan extended their open support to New Delhi.

1 10 India's all party delegation in Saudi Arabia led by BJP MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda. (X/@PandaJay)

Saudi Arabia

In another leg of the outreach, a delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda met Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, on Wednesday. India reiterated its unwavering position against terrorism and expressed appreciation for Riyadh’s consistent stand against extremism.

The delegation also held discussions with key figures of the Shura Council, Saudi Arabia’s legislative body. Meetings with Deputy Speaker Mishaal Al-Sulami and Maj Gen Abdulrahman Alharbi, chair of the India-Saudi Friendship Committee, reinforced shared commitment to fight terrorism.

“The delegation appreciated Saudi stand against terrorism and underscored India’s strong position against terrorism, including zero tolerance and a new normal approach,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

2 10 India's all party delegation in Qatar led by NCP leader Supriya Sule. (X/@IndEmbDoha)

Qatar

Qatar reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism during the visit by the Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Sule, affirming that terrorism must be universally condemned without distinction between perpetrators and their supporters.

The Indian Embassy in Doha released a statement on Tuesday noting the Gulf nation's firm stance and its condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

3 10 India's all party delegation in Kuwait led by BJP MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda. (X/@PandaJay)

Kuwait

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday called on Kuwait's deputy Prime Minister & minister of state for cabinet affairs Sherida A.S. Al-Maousharji, and informed them of India's recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism.

"India & Kuwait stand united in our shared commitment against terrorism. Along with our all-party delegation colleagues, called on His Excellency Sherida Abdullah Saad Al Maousherji, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, to brief him on India’s recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism & reaffirm our joint zero-tolerance approach," Panda said in a post on X.

"United against terrorism! All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay called on HE Sherida A S Al-Maousharji, Dy PM & MoS for Cabinet Affairs,Kuwait & apprised him of India's recent actions to combat cross-border terrorism. Both sides reaffirmed their #ZeroTolerance approach to terrorism," the Embassy of India here said in a post on X.

4 10 India's all party delegation in Singapore. (X/@HCI_Singapore)

Singapore

Singapore condemned all acts of terrorism and stands with India against the menace, a senior minister of the city-state told an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha met senior minister of state for foreign affairs and home affairs Sim Ann and briefed her on India's stance and the new normal in India's strategy against terrorism.

Sim conveyed that Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against terrorism, the High Commission of India in Singapore said in a statement.

5 10 India's all party delegation in Jakarta. (X/@IndianEmbJkt)

Indonesia

The leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN) of Indonesia on Thursday conveyed to the Indian all-party delegation that they stand with New Delhi and categorically stated that “religion and race cannot serve as a basis for exporting terrorism.”

The Resident Ambassadors of about 20 friendly countries in Indonesia that the Indian all-party delegation echoed the urgent need for united global efforts to counter this menace.

The delegation met with National Mandate Party (PAN) leaders, including Eddy Soeparno, Vice Chairman of PAN, also Deputy Speaker of Indonesian People's Assembly; Viva Yoga Mauladi, Vice Chairman of the Party and also Deputy Minister For Transmigration Republic of Indonesia, and other leaders and Members of Parliament from PAN.

A post on X by the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said: “The PAN party leadership expressed condolences to the victims of the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, India. PAN leadership conveyed that they stand with India and categorically stated that religion and race cannot serve as a basis for exporting terrorism.”

6 10 India's all party delegation in Rome. (X/@IndiainItaly)

Italy

A delegation, led by senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, held a “productive” meeting on Wednesday with Senator Giulio Terzi, former Italian foreign minister and president of the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“The Indian delegation voiced India’s resolute stance on combating terrorism and zero tolerance to all forms of terror,” the Indian Embassy in Rome posted on X.

7 10 India's all party delegation in South Africa led by NCP leader Supriya Sule. (X/@MbalulaFikile)

South Africa

The delegation met with leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), a key member of the country’s ruling coalition.

In a statement, the Indian High Commission in Pretoria said ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and other leaders "welcomed and appreciated the delegation’s briefing, expressed solidarity with India, and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Mbalula, in a post on X, underscored the need for global unity in tackling terrorism, calling for collective efforts to ensure peace and security. “The ANC reaffirmed its commitment to stand with the people of India during this difficult time and emphasised that terrorism must be condemned wherever it occurs,” he said.

8 10 India's all party delegation in South Korea led by JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha. (X/@IndiainROK)

South Korea

In Seoul, the delegation met Sung Il-jong, Chairperson of the National Defence Committee of South Korea’s National Assembly. The delegation sought South Korea’s support in bringing to justice the organisers, financiers, and supporters of terror networks.

The Indian Embassy in South Korea, in a post on X, said the delegation reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

9 10 India's all party delegation in Greece led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. (X/@EmbIndiaAthens)

Greece

In Athens, a delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou on Wednesday. The delegation engaged in a "substantive and fruitful" dialogue, according to the Indian Embassy in Greece.

The MPs held discussions with members of the Hellenic Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs, and the Greece-India Friendship Group.

10 10 India's all party delegation in Slovenia. (X/@IndiainSlovenia)

Slovenia

A delegation met Vojko Volk, State Secretary and National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Prime Minister's Office and other senior Slovenian officials and emphasised India's "new normal" of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation also appreciated the central European country's "unequivocal condemnation" of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and its support to India in its fight against terror, according to the Indian embassy.

Congo

Congo has assured that it will "echo" India's message against terrorism at all international fora where the Central African nation is a member, during the visit of an all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

The delegation met Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Foreign Affairs Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, National Assembly Speaker Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi Nkingi, and Senate President JeanMichel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, a release said.

"State Minister of Foreign Affairs Therese thanked India for reaching out and sharing information on the cross-border terrorism faced by India. She conveyed her country's support for India's fight against terrorism and assured that her country stands ready to echo India's message against terrorism at all international fora, where Democratic Republic of Congo is a member," it said.

Sierra Leone

A delegation met Sierra Leone's Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi here on Thursday and briefed him about India’s strategic restraints in its counter terrorism operations and reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism.

"@DrSEShinde led All-party delegation met Sierra Leone's Dy Defence Minister Col.(Rtd) Muana Brima Massaquoi, & briefed him about India’s strategic restraints in its counter terrorism ops & reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism," the Indian High Commission in Freetown said in a post on X.

Panama

Panama has supported India's stance against terrorism, saying it has no place in today's world, as an all-party Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the Central American nation's top leadership.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

The group, which arrived here on Tuesday, met Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos on Wednesday.

Tharoor said that the delegation had a "constructive and productive" discussion with Quintero at his palace.

"The President graciously expressed his understanding and support for India’s fight against terrorism," Tharoor said on X.

The president also noted "India’s security concerns and was absolutely clear that terrorism has no place in today's world while supporting India's stand," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, a delegation member, said on X.

Guyana

Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips reiterated their country's "unwavering support" to India‘s fight against terrorism, after a delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor briefed them on India‘s position on the issue.

It called on Jagdeo and "elaborated on India's position on Pahalgam, #OperationSindoor and the Indus Water Treaty, underlining India‘s resolute policy of #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism," the High Commission of India in Georgetown posted on X.

"Hon'ble VP reiterated Guyana‘s unwavering support to India‘s fight against terrorism," it said.

Tharoor in a post on X said the delegation had an "excellent meeting" with Jagdeo in the presidential palace.

Trilateral summit in Azerbaijan: A show of solidarity with Pakistan

At a trilateral summit held in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Sharif joined Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in affirming a deepened strategic alliance.

“Our strength lies in our solidarity,” Sharif stated, highlighting the shared support among the three nations on contentious global issues, including Kashmir.

Sharif expressed gratitude to both nations for their vocal backing during Pakistan’s recent conflict with India.

“We aim to strengthen our joint military projects and exercises. Defence collaboration among our nations will ensure peace and stability across our region,” Aliyev said.

“Turkey is committed to supporting trilateral cooperation, especially in defence and the joint fight against terrorism,” Erdogan said.