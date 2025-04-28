Digha set to shine as Mamata eyes international tourism boost with Jagannath Temple inauguration

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed hope that Digha would transform into an international tourist attraction following the inauguration of the newly-built Jagannath Temple on April 30.

Digha, a popular seaside resort town in Purba Medinipore district in southern Bengal, has long been known for its beaches. With the addition of the temple, Banerjee said, Digha’s appeal would be further elevated.

"This temple will definitely add a new feather to the state's cap. Digha will grow into an international tourist attraction. This will serve as a place of harmony," Banerjee said, after reaching the town on Monday afternoon.

Highlighting Digha’s natural charm, she added, "Because of the sea, Digha has a special charm. Now, if it becomes a place of pilgrimage, more tourists will come. I think the sculptors have done a splendid job."

The new Jagannath Temple, a replica of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, Odisha, is set to be inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of 'Akshay Trithiya'. Digha is around 350 km from Puri.

Reviewing preparations for the grand event, Banerjee said, "The rituals... the yajna will continue till tomorrow. On the day after tomorrow, there will be preparations for installing the idols. The inauguration will take place after that."

Meanwhile, security measures in Digha have been significantly tightened ahead of the inauguration. A senior police officer said at least 800 policemen have been deployed in and around the town, alongside one company (around 80 personnel) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed across the 14 bathing ghats.

"Extra forces have been brought in from neighbouring districts as well. Civic volunteers have also been deployed," the officer said.

Personnel from 12 districts are guarding the resort town, with over 100 CCTV cameras installed and several watch towers erected. Entry points to Digha are under strict surveillance, and vehicular movement has been restricted since Monday evening.

Given the large influx of tourists expected during the period, authorities have stationed speed boats at ghats and beaches to monitor the crowd, while drones will be used for aerial surveillance, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)