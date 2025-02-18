Delta jet flips on landing at Toronto airport; all 80 aboard survive with minor injuries

A Delta plane arriving Monday at Toronto's Pearson Airport from Minneapolis flipped and landed on its roof, injuring at least 17 people.

A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Monday Feb. 17

The airport confirmed that an “incident” occurred Monday with the Delta flight and that all 80 passengers and crew are accounted for.

The aircraft from Delta Airlines sits upside down on the tarmac in snow at Toronto Pearson International airport

Video from the scene showed the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down.

3 7 Delta Air Lines aircraft crashed at Toronto. (X/ @RealBababanaras)

4 7 Emergency responders operate around the plane on the runway after the plane crash. (X/ @RealBababanaras)

5 7 Emergency responders operate around the runway after the plane crash. (Reuters)

6 7 People aboard the Delta CRJ-900LR flying from Minneapolis getting rescued. (X/@0xm0m0)

7 7 Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) CEO Deborah Flint speaks to the media during a press conference (PTI)

