Tragedy in the skies: Over 400 lives lost in plane crashes in 2024

A Jeju Air flight crashed in South Korea after skidding off the runway on Sunday and led to the death of 179 people, while two other accidents—the skid of an Air Canada flight in Halifax and an emergency landing gone wrong in Norway—left passengers shaken but alive.

These tragedies have turned 2024 into a harrowing reminder of the fragility of air travel safety. From the horrors of a military aircraft downing to a residential crash in Brazil, aviation accidents have left scars on countless families.

Here are some of the deadliest plane crashes of 2024, unraveling the stories behind the disasters and the lessons that were not learned.

1 7 In this photo provided by South Korea's Muan Fire Station, a passenger plane is in flames at the Muan International Airport in Muan | AP/PTI

Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash–Muan, South Korea

The Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed during its final approach to Muan International Airport in South Korea. The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 175 passengers and six crew from Bangkok when a bird strike caused the aircraft’s landing gear to malfunction. The plane skidded off the runway, crashing into a concrete barrier before bursting into flames. Officials fear all but two passengers are dead.

Per reports, bird strikes are a common cause of aeroplane accidents and take place mostly during take off or landing.

2 7 The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 lays on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan | AP/PTI

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 crash–Near Aktau, Kazakhstan

On December 25, Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 attempted an emergency landing near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after experiencing technical difficulties mid-flight. The Fokker 100 aircraft was carrying 67 passengers and crew when it crashed, claiming 37 lives and injuring 29 others. Subsequent investigations revealed the aircraft was struck by a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over Chechnya. Survivors described the terrifying moments as the plane lost altitude, with thick smoke filling the cabin. This crash has sparked outrage, with calls for stricter airspace regulations in conflict zones.

3 7 A Russian Air Force Ilyushin Il-76, similar to the one involved in the accident | Wikipedia

Russian military plane downing–Belgorod, Russia

A Ukrainian rocket shot down a Russian military plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war on January 24 over Belgorod. A Ukrainian rocket downed the IL-76 transport aircraft during a routine transfer, resulting in the loss of all 74 lives onboard. Among the casualties were six crew members and 68 Ukrainian soldiers. This catastrophic event drew condemnation from international bodies.

4 7 Aerial view of the site where a Voepass airline plane crashed, in Vinhedo, Brazil, 09 August 2024 | PTI

Voepass airlines ATR-72 crash–Vinhedo, Brazil

On August 9, a Voepass Airlines ATR-72 went down in a residential area of Vinhedo, São Paulo. The flight, en route from Cascavel to Guarulhos, carried 62 passengers and crew, all of whom died in the crash. Eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion before the plane spiraled out of control and crashed into a cluster of houses. The resulting inferno hampered rescue efforts and left a trail of destruction in the neighborhood.

5 7 Rescue operations are underway at the site of a plane crash at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu | PTI

Saurya airlines crash—Kathmandu, Nepal

On July 24, a Saurya Airlines flight crashed after takeoff from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. The small commuter jet carried 19 people, including three crew members, when there was a suspected engine failure. 18 died on impact, leaving the pilot as the sole survivor. Despite suffering serious injuries, the pilot managed to relay vital information about the plane’s condition before being rescued. The crash reignited debates about the safety of Nepal’s aviation industry, which is already under scrutiny for its challenging mountainous terrain and aging fleet.

6 7 RF-76551, the aircraft involved in the accident | Wikipedia

IL-76 military cargo plane crash – Ivanovo, Russia

On March 12, an IL-76 military cargo plane crashed during a routine flight in Ivanovo, Russia. The aircraft, carrying supplies and personnel, suffered a catastrophic engine fire shortly after takeoff. The pilot attempted an emergency landing but lost control, causing the plane to crash into an open field. All 15 onboard were killed. This incident highlighted concerns about the maintenance standards of decades old Russian military aircraft prone to mechanical failures.

7 7 EC-MFE, the aircraft involved in the accident | Wikipedia

DHL Boeing 737 freighter crash – Vilnius, Lithuania

On November 25, a DHL-operated Boeing 737 freighter crashed while attempting to land at Vilnius Airport in Lithuania. The plane had been en route from Leipzig, Germany, amid severe weather and technical issues. The aircraft crashed into a wooded area short of the runway, killing one of the four crew members onboard. Emergency responders were able to rescue the other three from the wreckage. Investigations were still underway to determine whether pilot error, equipment failure, or external factors contributed to the crash.

