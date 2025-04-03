ADVERTISEMENT

Chronology of events in Bengal recruitment scam as Supreme Court declares appointments of over 25,000 teachers invalid Among the 25,753 candidates those who were previously employed in other government departments and are not among the tainted ones have been allowed to re-apply to their previous jobs, with a clause that there will be no break in service and they would be allowed increments. The state has been instructed to complete the process within three months.

