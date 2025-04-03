MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Chronology of events in Bengal recruitment scam as Supreme Court declares appointments of over 25,000 teachers invalid

Among the 25,753 candidates those who were previously employed in other government departments and are not among the tainted ones have been allowed to re-apply to their previous jobs, with a clause that there will be no break in service and they would be allowed increments. The state has been instructed to complete the process within three months.

Our Web Desk Published 03.04.25, 02:31 PM
The Supreme Court of India has annulled the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staff across state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal. The court described the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted," casting a shadow over the entire selection procedure. Below is a timeline of key events that led to this landmark ruling.

2016: West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) initiates recruitment process of State Level Selection Test.

April 22, 2024: Calcutta HC annuls appointment of 25,753 teachers, non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. It declares the selection process as "null and void", orders CBI probe.

April 29: West Bengal moves SC challenging HC order.

SC stays HC order for CBI probe into recruitment scam. 

It, however, refuses to stay the HC order cancelling appointments.

May 7: SC stays HC order invalidating appointments.

July 16: SC grants last opportunity to litigants, including West Bengal govt, to file responses.

Dec 19: SC commences final hearing, questions state government as to why it created supernumerary posts instead of weeding out black sheep.

January 15, 2025: Some litigants say that annulling all appointments adversely impacted lives and livelihoods of untainted candidates.

January 27: Entire selection process vitiated due to malpractice and the state wanted to "protect" the illegal appointments, say few other litigants.

February 10: SC reserves verdict on 127 pleas, says those who got jobs “wrongly” could be “knocked out”.

SSC candidate protest at Saltlake on May3, 2024. (Telegraph library picture)

April 3: SC annuls appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, orders fresh selection process.

Protest rally by Staff Selection Commission candidates demanding jobs at Dharmatala, on March 11, 2023. (Ranajit Nandy)

