Chelsea and Real Betis fans clash in Wroclaw ahead of Conference League final

Fans of Chelsea and Real Betis have clashed ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final in Polish host city Wroclaw, authorities said, warning they would clamp down hard on violence.

1 8 Real Betis fan ahead of the match. (Reuters)

Footage on social media showed fans in the city centre hurling chairs at each other and taking part in running battles on Tuesday evening.

2 8 Real Betis and Chelsea fans clash ahead of the match. (Reuters)

Polish police said they were attempting to identify fans involved in one incident and had detained a Spanish citizen after a scuffle on Tuesday night. A further three Spaniards were detained in the early hours of Wednesday after they took down UEFA Conference League Final flags.

3 8 Real Betis fans ahead of the match. (Reuters)

Last week’s Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur was also marred by clashes between supporters ahead of the match in Bilbao.

4 8 Real Betis fans ahead of the match. (Reuters)

"Zero tolerance for violence on our streets!," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

5 8 Real Betis and Chelsea fans clash ahead of the match. (Reuters)

"I thank the police for their decisive actions against the hooligans in Chelsea and Betis shirts in Wroclaw. We warn you: if necessary, the police will be even more ruthless today!"

'We're not scared'

Polish police said everyone could feel safe thanks to a large police presence saturating certain areas.

6 8 Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marcus Bettinelli and Levi Colwill on the pitch before the match. (Reuters)

Chelsea, twice Champions League winners and six times English top-flight champions, arrive at the final having secured fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday, giving them Champions League football next season.

Real Betis supporters, meanwhile, are revelling in reaching a European final for the first time in the club's history and the chance to overshadow local rivals Sevilla with their own chapter of continental success.

7 8 Real Betis and Chelsea fans clash ahead of the match. (Reuters)

Hours before the game on Wednesday afternoon, under steady rain, most fans were brushing off the violence.

"There is always someone bad in a crowd of 50,000 people," said Betis supporter Juan in Wroclaw’s old town square.

8 8 Real Betis and Chelsea fans clash ahead of the match. (Reuters)

"We are loving every second of this , we’re going to celebrate afterwards, and we hope Chelsea fans will cry."

Another Betis fan, Maria, added: "We’re not scared, we’re very happy. Most of us just want to enjoy the football and the match."