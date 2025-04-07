Chaos strikes Netaji Indoor Stadium, job-seekers clash with cops ahead of Mamata meet

1 10 Picture by Soumyajit Dey

Hours before the meeting between the job-seekers and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, chaotic scenes erupted outside the Netaji Indoor Stadium. The job-seekers who lost employment due to a Supreme Court verdict clashed with police personnel outside the venue.

According to ABP Ananda, the cops were allowing only those with passes to enter, while others were requested to remain outside. This situation has caused significant disruption and confusion, with protests intensifying.

Complaint over no passes

The job-seekers who gathered at the venue since Sunday night complained that many did not receive passes for the meeting. As a result, a portion of them started protesting. There are also allegations that the passes are being sold.

What is the 'pass' all about?

Some of the job-seekers claim that the passes for the meeting were provided directly from Nabanna and only the 'eligible' candidates received them. But how were the 'eligible' candidates chosen? According to the protesters, priority was given to the litigants (those who filed the case). Additionally, the OMR sheets were used to determine eligibility, and those who met the criteria received the passes.

On the other hand, some candidates are saying they have no idea where the passes came from. They did not receive any passes, but they still want to be part of the meeting with the CM.

Police managing the situation

Amid the clash between the two groups of job seekers, the police are desperately trying to control the situation. They have set up barricades and are standing between the two groups to prevent further escalation.

