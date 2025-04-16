‘Buying cars is compulsion in America’: Sonam Wangchuk urges India to invest in rail over roads

1 4 Sonam Wangchuk.

After experiencing a one-hour train delay in the United States, engineer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk took to social media to criticise America’s rail system, calling it a key reason for the country’s high dependence on polluting cars and airplanes.

He also said that while trains were considered efficient transportation, their unreliability in America contributed to the country’s reliance on more polluting modes of transport like cars and airplanes, as he urged India not to emulate America.

He also noted that the US system might be too rigid in terms of timetables, leading to delays because of unforeseen circumstances like weather or operational issues, suggesting a need for more flexibility.

“The conditions of the railways are in a very bad state in America. American railroads experienced a golden age in the late centuries. But soon it faced a downfall due to the rise of automobiles and airplanes. The auto car companies had a big hold in the government that decided to increase the number of Highways which impacted the railway connectivity,” said Wangchuk in a video posted on social media.

He further said, “Buying cars is a compulsion here. People are heavily dependent on cars because public transport is very less. I think this is the only reason why America’s carbon footprint is so high compared to other countries. They are following the wrong path that has led to this condition.”

America’s high carbon footprint is due to reliance on fossil fuels for transportation. The US relies on personal vehicles, and the transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

For Indian Railways, Wangchuk said not to follow the footsteps of the US. “Government should pay more attention to Indian railways and prioritise its development. India should focus more on rails as it has a huge connectivity.”

Wangchuk advised the government to make Indian railways faster so that people choose to travel through rail. He said that China, Europe and Japan are the best examples and India should follow their way of transport network.

Earlier, the climate activist had voiced his support for the Vande Bharat train, highlighting its efficiency and lower carbon footprint compared to air travel. He has also called on the ministry of railways to treat all trains equally, advocating for modern solutions and exploring ways to optimise their impact on the environment.

Wangchuk also emphasised the importance of considering the ecological cost when making transportation choices.

“Travelling by airplane is the worst thing for our climate. Air travel significantly impacts climate change through both CO2 emissions and non-CO2 effects, with the latter having a stronger warming impact. This mode of transportation should be minimised as soon as possible. Definitely cars come second,” said the engineer and climate activist.