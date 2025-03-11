Stay Indoors: BJP leaders' advice for Muslims during Holi spark outrage; Opp condemns divisive rhetoric

Remarks targeting Muslims ahead of Holi celebrations by BJP leaders have sparked a controversy, with Opposition leaders condemning the statements as divisive and inflammatory.

1 7 Raghuraj Singh (Screengrab)

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Raghuraj Singh on Tuesday advised those not wishing to take part to wear a “tarpaulin hijab”, while Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul suggested Muslims “stay indoors” if they opposed being smeared with colours.

These remarks have led the Opposition to lash out at the BJP leaders.

Speaking at an event in Aligarh, the UP minister said: “Anyone who wants to avoid colours during Holi should cover themselves with a tarpaulin, just like Muslim women wear hijabs. Men should also do the same to protect their caps and clothes. If they can’t do this, they should stay at home.”

Singh threatened that those attempting to disrupt Holi festivities will face the consequences.

“There are three places for such people—they either go to jail, leave the state, or prepare to meet Yamaraj (the God of death),” he declared. Singh emphasised that Holi would be celebrated “at all costs,” calling it a matter of faith.

2 7 Mayawati (PTI)

BSP president Mayawati said it is necessary to ensure equal respect for the followers of every religion.

“As is known, Ramzan is going on and the festival of Holi is due. Considering that the government in UP, and in all other states, should convert the occasion into one of brotherhood. Then it will be in the interest of everyone,” Mayawati said.

3 7 BJP MP Ravi Kishan during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (PTI)

But actor- BJP MP Ravi Kishan downplayed the controversy, stating, “Holi should be celebrated with a lot of joy. Hindus take along everyone. Western people are also adopting Hindu culture. People are talking like this because of politics. Hindus respect everyone. We will celebrate Holi with love. We respect every religion.”

4 7 Facebook/ Haribhushan Thakur

On Monday, at the Vidhan Sabha premises, Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul from Bisfi in Madhubani told reporters that Muslims shouldn’t take offense if they are smeared with colours during Holi.

“I want to appeal to Muslims—there are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year. The one this week coincides with Holi. So, they should let Hindus celebrate the festival and not take offence if colours are smeared on them. If they have such a problem, they should stay indoors. This is essential for maintaining communal harmony,” said the BJP MLA.

When reminded that Muslims are observing Ramazan, which includes fasting and special Friday prayers, the MLA retorted, “They have always had double standards. They are happy to make money by setting up stalls selling abir-gulaal (coloured powders), but if a few stains land on their clothes, they start fearing dozakh (hell).”

5 7 Pappu Yadav (PTI)

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, called for communal harmony and urged people not to fall into divisive narratives.

“In this country, we celebrate all festivals together… We should not react to those who always do Hindu-Muslim… People from all religions have the freedom to live in India… All people celebrate festivals together. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that people of all religions can be protected,” he said.

6 7 RJD MP Manoj Jha (PTI)

RJD MP Manoj Jha held the BJP MLA responsible for instigating tensions. “The controversy has been created not because of Tejashwi Yadav’s statement but because of what Mr. Bachaul said. He made a threatening statement. This is India, and every religion’s blood is involved in this country,” he stated.

The row erupted last week after Sambhal circle officer and deputy superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar Chaudhary advised Muslims to stay indoors on Holi if they felt uncomfortable with the festival.

7 7 Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at a gathering in New Delhi on March 8, backed Chaudhary’s remarks.

“It is true that Friday namaz takes place every week, whereas Holi comes once a year. I appreciate those who suggested celebrating Holi until 2 pm, followed by Friday prayers. Many Muslim clerics have also supported this arrangement. Additionally, Friday namaz can be postponed—it is not obligatory at a fixed time. But if they (Muslims) still wish to pray, they can do so at home,” Adityanath said.