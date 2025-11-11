At least 8 dead, 20 injured as car explodes near Delhi’s Red Fort; Amit Shah says all angles open in probe

1 7 All pictures: PTI

At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, triggering panic in one of the most crowded parts of the capital and prompting a nationwide security alert.

The blast occurred around 6.52 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, outside Gate 1 of the Lal Quila Metro station, when a Hyundai i20 with Haryana registration plates stopped at a red light.

“An explosion occurred in the vehicle, damaging nearby cars. Some people have died, others are injured. The situation is being monitored,” Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and horror. “It was a strong blast. The area was very crowded. People were screaming and running. I saw several lying on the ground,” said Mohsin Ali, who was near the site.

“I was at the gurdwara when a deafening sound shook the area. We couldn’t tell what it was — it was that loud,” said one resident. A shopkeeper recounted how the tremors rattled entire buildings. “The whole shop shook as if there was an earthquake. People were screaming, and many were bleeding,” he said.

Manoj, who runs a pani puri stall near Jama Masjid, said he felt the blast from over a kilometre away. “It hit us in the chest like a wave. When I reached the site, I saw people on the ground, some motionless, some crying for help,” he said.

Bhupinder Singh, driving a loading vehicle when the signal turned green, recalled the chaos: “The car in front exploded. The glass shattered, and everyone started running. It was pure panic.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik said seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the blaze was brought under control by 7.29 pm. “There is a possibility of casualties. Our teams are at the spot,” he said.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed mangled vehicles and bodies strewn on the road. Police sources said the injured were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, while forensic teams collected samples from the scene.

Delhi Police later detained the car’s registered owner, Md Salman, from Gurugram. Officials said Salman had sold the vehicle to a man in Okhla, who then sold it to another person in Ambala.

Police are tracing the subsequent owners. “No pellets or shrapnel injuries have been found so far, which is unusual in a blast. All angles are being examined,” a senior officer said.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who visited the blast site and the hospital, said all possibilities were being explored.

“A blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 near Red Fort, injuring some pedestrians and damaging vehicles. Teams from the NSG, NIA and FSL are investigating. We are keeping all angles open,” Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and said he had reviewed the situation with Shah and senior officials.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he posted on X.

Opposition parties called the incident “deeply worrying,” demanding a thorough probe, while the Aam Aadmi Party blamed the Centre for a “major security failure.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “deeply shocked” and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Following the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) placed all major installations in Delhi-NCR — including the IGI Airport, metro stations, and government buildings — on high alert.

Similar alerts were issued in Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mathura, with intensified vehicle checks and patrolling.

The explosion came hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Haryana’s Faridabad, raising fears of a possible link, though officials have not confirmed any connection.

As investigations continue, the Red Fort area remains cordoned off, with forensic experts and anti-terror units scouring the blast site for clues.

(With inputs from PTI and agencies)