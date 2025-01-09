Arctic falls within Russia’s ‘zone of strategic national interests,’ affirms Kremlin as Donald Trump eyes Greenland again

The Kremlin on Thursday responded to multiple international developments, including US President-elect Donald Trump's recent territorial statements, the Azerbaijan Airlines crash investigation, and Armenia's bid to join the European Union.

1 4 Dmitry Peskov (L) and Vladimir Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Trump's recent controversial remarks about annexing Greenland and Canada, stating that the Arctic falls within Russia's "zone of strategic national interests."

Peskov noted that Moscow was "closely following the dramatic developments," while saying "Europe is reacting very timidly, very cautiously, almost in a whisper," to Trump's expansionist rhetoric.

2 4 Donald Trump/ File

Regarding diplomatic relations with the incoming US administration, Peskov indicated while President Vladimir Putin would welcome Trump's desire for contacts, no formal requests have been made.

"It would be more appropriate to wait for Trump to take office first," Peskov added.

3 4 Image from Azerbaijan airlines plane crash site/ File

The Kremlin also addressed the ongoing investigation into last month's Azerbaijan Airlines crash that claimed 38 lives. While Putin had made a rare public apology for the December 25 incident, Thursday's statement avoided admitting direct responsibility.

Moscow emphasised its commitment to an "objective, impartial investigation" into the disaster. This comes as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to demand justice and transparency, maintaining that the crash resulted from accidental Russian fire.

4 4 Representational Image/ File

In a development concerning regional alliances, the Kremlin expressed concern over Armenia's move toward European Union (EU) membership. Peskov stated that dual membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU would be "impossible" for Armenia, highlighting growing tensions as the Russian-aligned nation pivots westward.

(with inputs from Reuters)