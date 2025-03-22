Ajinkya Rahane shines in IPL 2025 opener; netizens welcome with memes and humour

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane made a stellar start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, smashing 56 runs off just 30 balls in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play, ended when he attempted a six off Krunal Pandya and was caught by Rasikh Salam in the outfield.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that paid early dividends as Josh Hazlewood struck in his very first over.

1 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Quinton de Kock during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian pacer dismissed KKR opener Quinton de Kock for just 4 off 5 balls, after the South African had received an early lifeline when Suyash Sharma dropped a catch in the same over.

Despite the early setback, Rahane and Sunil Narine stabilized the innings with an attacking approach, helping KKR reach 60/1 by the end of the powerplay.

2 7 Ajinkya Rahane (X/@HardCricketpix)

Rahane’s aggressive intent was a key factor in KKR's strong start, showcasing his experience and adaptability at the top order.

Since 2023, he has also matched Hardik Pandya in terms of six-hitting prowess, with both cricketers clearing the ropes 26 times in the league.

His blistering performance on Saturday sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with netizens celebrating the 36-year-old’s resurgence through memes and humorous posts.

3 7 X/@wittybinod

4 7 X/@memes_hallabol

5 7 X/@FarziCricketer

6 7 X/@madredsss

7 7 X/@refocus21

Apart from his batting heroics, Rahane also made history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to captain three different IPL teams. He previously led Rising Pune Super Giants in one match in 2017 and Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before taking the helm at KKR in 2025.

RELATED TOPICS Ajinkya Rahane Memes