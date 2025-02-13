Aero India: Top guns in their magnificent flying machines wow Bengaluru

Aero India 2025, the country's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, is in full flight at the Yelahanka Airforce Base in Bengaluru.

Organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence, the biennial event brings together aviation giants, cutting-edge aircraft, and adrenaline-pumping aerobatic performances.

The air show is offering back-to-back aerobatic displays and static exhibitions that highlight advanced military aviation technology.

Visitors witnessed advanced fighter jets, aerobatic teams, and static aircraft displays on the fourth day of the event.

1 6 US Air Force F-35 in action/ PTI

ADVERTISEMENT





The US Air Force’s F-35 fighter aircraft takes off to perform aerial manoeuvres, showcasing its stealth capabilities and combat agility.

2 6 Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs/ PTI

The IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) executes formation flying, displaying precision and skill in the skies over Bengaluru.

3 6 Sukhoi Su-30 MKI takes flight/ PTI

The IAF’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI takes off for an aerobatic performance, demonstrating its operational capabilities as one of India’s frontline fighter jets.

4 6 SAAB Gripen on display/ PTI





Swedish aerospace company SAAB’s Gripen fighter aircraft is showcased at Aero India 2025, drawing interest from defence experts and aviation enthusiasts.

5 6 Visitors at the airshow/ PTI

Attendees observe both aerial and static displays, getting a closer look at the latest advancements in military aviation.

6 6 Aerobatic display captivates spectators/ PTI

The IAF’s Surya Kiran team performs high-speed manoeuvres, concluding the day's aerial displays at the Bengaluru airshow.