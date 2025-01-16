Adani wins? Internet goes wild as Indian billionaire’s bête noir Hindenburg Research shuts shop

When Hindenburg Research, the controversial US short seller that shook the Adani Group to its core, announced its closure early on Thursday, India time, the internet erupted — with memes.

From quips about Adani’s comeback to Bollywood-inspired digs, Twitter users (or X users, if you're that kind of person) brought their A-game.

It’s safe to say, Adani memes are shaking the internet once again — this time, in his favour.

‘Kyu hila dala na?’

One user couldn’t resist a cheeky reference to a victory dance. He says, “After losing the battle with @gautam_adani, #HindenburgResearch has decided to shut its operations. Now Adani be like: Kyu hila dala na ”

‘Kitne Ghazi aaye, kitne Ghazi gaye’

This one isn’t just a meme — it’s straight from the Adani camp. Adani CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh quoted Lt Gen KJS Dhillon’s iconic words, originally used after the Pulwama mastermind was eliminated, in response to Hindenburg Research's shutdown:

"Kitne Ghazi aaye, kitne Ghazi gaye.”

Social media users wasted no time picking it up, weaving it into the ongoing meme storm.

South Indian swag

One user posted a meme of South Indian actors pulling off their legendary dance moves. Who knew the world of short selling could inspire such rhythm?

Taal meets tally sheets

One user took us to Bollywood’s Taal as they imagined Adani savouring his supposed triumph.

Dance like Amrish Puri

Bollywood nostalgia hits hard as one user shared a meme with the legendary Amrish Puri showcasing his quirky dance moves.

Selfie with a grave

A smiling Adani posing beside a grave marked “Hindenburg Research”.

The caption? “Someone would be very happy today.. ”

The message couldn’t be clearer.

Modi grooves to the news

One user sealed the deal with a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi busting a move.

