18 killed in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, passengers blame overcrowding and mismanagement

1 6 Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station around 9:55 pm on Saturday claimed 18 lives and left more than a dozen injured. The incident, which unfolded on platform numbers 14 and 15, was triggered by a surge in passengers trying to board trains heading to Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is underway.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as overwhelming, with an unprecedented rush of people leading to suffocation and fainting. Officials stated that platform number 14 was already crowded when the Prayagraj Express was stationed for departure. The situation worsened as Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express faced delays, adding to the congestion on platforms 12, 13, and 14.

2 6 Security personnel and media outside the Lok Nayak Hospital, where injured victims of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede are admitted, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (PTI)

Railways on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. Those seriously injured will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, while those with minor injuries will get Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Delhi Police on Sunday launched an investigation into the incident, stating that CCTV footage would be analysed to determine what transpired before the chaos erupted. “Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time,” a police source said.

3 6 Acting Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi visits injured victims of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)

The source also suggested that a wrong announcement about a change in platforms may have caused confusion, leading to the stampede.

Authorities dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders to the site, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg. Initial reports from Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay suggested that passengers pushing each other led to injuries. “They were taken to hospitals for first aid,” he said.

4 6 A woman, who fell unconscious, being taken on a trolly from a train, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)

“As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near the escalator near platform no. 16,” said the deputy commissioner of police (railway).

One of the victims, still grappling with the loss, shared his ordeal. “We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother died in the chaos. People were pushing each other,” he said. “The doctor has confirmed to us that my mother has died.” Another family member of a deceased woman collapsed in grief.

5 6 Passengers outside the New Delhi Railway Station a day after the incident of stampede, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (PTI)

The overcrowding at the station was evident to those present. Dharmendra Singh, one of the passengers, recalled, “I was going to Prayagraj, but many trains were running late or were cancelled. The station was overcrowded. There were far more people than I have ever seen at this station. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers.”

Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, struggled to board his train. “I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express, but even those with confirmed tickets could not board the train. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling. We managed to stay safe by waiting outside with our children.”

6 6 Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)

Before the casualties were confirmed, Railway Board’s Information and Publicity executive Dilip Kumar told PTI that a “stampede-like” situation had developed due to a heavy footfall, causing several people to collapse. “So far, four special trains have been released for passenger convenience, and more are being considered. Arrangements are being made for additional special trains,” he said.