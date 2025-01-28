Hina Khan enjoys yakhni pulao and nadru made by Farah Khan Kunder

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer, recently joined director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder to indulge in sumptuous yakhni pulao and nadru for lunch at the latter’s Mumbai residence.

“All cool boys come on make some noise for the most amazing and fantastic Farah @farahkhankunder. She is all Heart. Had the most amazing time with you Farah...Yakhni pulao with nadru was so so yumm,” wrote Hina, lauding Farah’s culinary skills.

Hina also thanked chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar for sharing the recipe with Farah. “We laughed, had so much fun...did a bit of gossip, shared some heartwarming and heart breaking life experiences and had the most amazing dish ever…Thank you for having me in your beautiful house,” she added.

Hina, who recently made a comeback to television with Epic On’s new thriller series Griha Laxmi, looked gorgeous in an orange turtleneck top paired with a peach skirt.

The 37-year-old actress was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June last year. She has since kept her fans informed about her treatment and chemotherapy journey.

Hina gained prominence for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hina appeared in the 2024 Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa co-starring Gippy Grewal.

Farah, on the other hand, recently choreographed the title track for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming film Loveyapa.

Farah is also hosting the new season of Sony Entertainment Television’s Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered on the channel on Monday. Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar serve as judges on the show, which features 10 celebrity participants, including Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar and Rajiv Adatia. Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant are also participating in the reality show.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on Sony TV at 8pm from Monday to Friday. The episodes of the show will be available to stream on SonyLIV.