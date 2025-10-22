‘Qubool’: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi bring a bittersweet love story to life in first song from ‘Haq’

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi share a bittersweet bond in Qubool, the first song from the upcoming film Haq, dropped by the makers on Wednesday. The three-minute-long video traces the journey of Yami and Emraan’s characters — from tying the knot to building a life together. However the clip ends with the couple facing each other in court.

Qubool is composed by Vishal Mishra. Armaan Khan has lent his vocals to the track, penned by Kaushal Kishore.

“There’s a certain magic when music becomes the soul of a film, and Qubool does exactly that. Vishal has crafted a melody that feels alive with emotion, and it beautifully carries the heart of our story,” Emraan said in a statement.

“The music of Haq is built on emotion & the power of Indian melodies and raagas. Qubool is an expression of love woven in Indianness and modern expression,” composer Vishal said.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. Reportedly inspired by the Shah Bano case, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 7.