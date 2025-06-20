Why ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley’s scenes were snipped from Brad Pitt’s sports drama ‘F1’

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley’s scenes have been removed from the final version of Brad Pitt’s upcoming sports drama F1, according to the US media.

The 30-year-old actress, who shot to fame with her roles in Sex Education and Bridgerton, was reportedly set to appear in a supporting role in the high-octane Formula One racing drama directed by Joseph Kosinski.

“It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make it into the final cut,” Kosinski said about editing out Ashley’s scenes in an interview with People.

“But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again,” the Top Gun: Maverick helmer added.

The actress, however, has not yet spoken about her role being snipped from the film.

In an interview with Elle magazine earlier this month, Ashley said shooting for the film was a “crazy” experience.

“I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie,” she had said. “I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again,” she added.

Ashley started working on the film even before Bridgerton came out, she told celebrity style magazine Who What Wear in March.

F1 follows the journey of redemption for Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, as he returns to the racing tracks after a troubled past.

Slated to hit theatres globally on June 27, F1 also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem. Kosinski has directed the film from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It is executive produced by Daniel Lupi.