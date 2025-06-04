Who was Sana Yousaf, the 17-year-old Pakistani influencer killed in Islamabad?

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old influencer from Pakistan, was shot dead allegedly by a relative at her residence in Islamabad on Monday, according to media reports.

The teen influencer was known for her engaging content on regional culture, lifestyle, women’s rights and youth empowerment.

While the motive behind the killing remains unclear, police officials suspect that the incident might have been a case of honour killing. According to police sources quoted by Pakistani media, the attacker had paid a visit to Sana at her house. After a brief interaction outside, the assailant shot her at point-blank range, killing her instantly.

Sana’s body was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination. As of now, no arrests have been made.

But who was Sana Yousaf? And what led to her tragic death?

Born on June 2, 2008, Sana Yousaf was born and brought up in Chitral in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Being the daughter of a local social activist, Sana used her social media presence to advocate for women’s rights, education, culture and progressive thinking, primarily aimed at Gen Z audiences.

While details about her childhood and education are not available to the public, Sana was reportedly a first-year medical student. She was known for her lively personality, with fans drawing parallels with popular Pakistani actress Hania Amir. Her reels showcased her in vibrant traditional dresses, vibing to folk music and imparting messages of empowerment, particularly highlighting the traditions of her hometown Chitral.

Her reels, often combining humour and a celebration of local customs, resonated deeply with Gen Z fans. Sana also collaborated with brands on social media, further positioning herself as an empowering figure for girls in Pakistan.

Following her death, Sana’s last reel on Instagram has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, shared just a day before the unfortunate incident, Sana shared glimpses of her birthday celebration, from a cake cutting ceremony to a fun hangout with friends. The clip was set to Arijit Singh’s Dunki track Lutt Putt Gaya.

Fans were left in shock as they expressed their grief and outrage in the comments section. Several netizens raised concerns and condemned gender-centric violence and femicide in Pakistan.

“This is so awful. A literal 17 year old with so much innocence, killed for what?” one of them wrote. “Can’t believe this. May her soul rest in peace,” another commented. “SHE WAS A CHILD - Everyday I lose hope in this country. Stop Gun Violence! RIP,” wrote another Instagram user.