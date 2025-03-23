‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2: When and where to watch the latest episode of the action-fantasy anime series

Episode 12 of Solo Leveling Season 2 titled ‘Are You The King of Humans’ is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The episode, which dropped on the platform on Saturday, has adapted the highly-anticipated fight between Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King of Jeju Island.

In the episode, Jinwoo arrives on Jeju Island just in time to save the Korean Hunters from defeat against the ant forces even after deciding to stay away from his hunting responsibilities after his mother woke up from her coma. His Shadow Army turns the tide of battle, and he heals many injured S-rank hunters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode’s climax features Jinwoo’s intense battle against the Ant King. Despite the monster’s relentless attacks, Jinwoo overpowers him, securing another victory. However, Cha Hae-in's condition worsens, and even the Elixir of Life fails to heal her, leaving Jinwoo desperate for a solution.

The episode concludes on a suspenseful note, leaving viewers anxious about the measures Jinwoo might undertake to save his comrade.

Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Solo Leveling follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up like a video game by taking on special tasks.