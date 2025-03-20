Popular anime series ‘One Piece’ voice actors to attend Mumbai Comic Con in April

Japanese voice actors Hiroaki Hirata and Kappei Yamaguchi, who voice Sanji and Usopp in the popular anime series One Piece, are set to visit Mumbai Comic Con on April 12, Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday.

This marks their first-ever visit to India. At the pop culture event, which will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex from April 12 to 13, Hirata and Yamaguchi will take fans through behind-the-scenes stories and share their experience of voicing two of the most beloved Straw Hat Pirates.

“I'm very excited for my first visit to India,” Hirata said in a statement. Channeling his character Sanji’s charm, the 61-year-old voice actor added, “I'll learn lots of Indian recipes so I can prepare them for Nami and the others. Ladies of Mumbai, wait for me, okay?"

Yamaguchi, the voice of Usopp, said, “I'm visiting Mumbai for the first time! It's always so exciting to be able to meet One Piece fans from across the globe. Let's all have a fun time together.”

At Mumbai Comic Con last year, Demon Slayer voice actor Natsuki Hanae, who voices Kamado Tanjiro in the anime series, attended the event with Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi. Hanae engaged in a panel discussion on Indian anime fanbase and Demon Slayer, which was organised by Crunchyroll in collaboration with Comic Con India.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.

Adapted from the manga by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is set to return with Part 2 of its Egghead arc on April 6 following a six-month-long hiatus.