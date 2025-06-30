Vishesh Films celebrates 18 years of Emraan Hamsi-starrer ‘Awarapan’ with a video; watch

Production banner Vishesh Films marked the 18th anniversary of Emraan hashmi-starrer Awarapan on Sunday with a video featuring scenes from the 2007 action-romance film.

The video showcases a behind-the-scenes montage from the film sets, with the cast and crew sharing insights about the film and fans appreciating the film’s music.

“We made the film.You made it eternal.18 years of #Awarapan.Share your Awarapan moment with us—Tag your videos or posts with #18yearsofawarapan,” Production House Vishesh Films captioned the post on Instagram.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and emerged as a cult hit despite being a commercial failure when it was released back in 2007.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “One of the best movie of Bollywood.” Another fan commented, “Watched this movie thrice in the hall when it was released.. What a great movie with great music and exceptional background music.. Even today the songs look so fresh.”

Earlier this year, Emraan Hashmi announced a sequel to the film. Titled Awarapan 2, the movie is set to hit theatres next year on April 3.