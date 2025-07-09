Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama ‘Chhaava’ most popular Indian film of 2025 so far: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava has topped IMDb’s list of most popular Indian films in the first half of 2025, the entertainment data website said on Wednesday.

According to IMDb, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is the most anticipated film in the second half of the year.

Chhaava, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is followed by Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 on the list of popular films.

Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro found a place at the fifth position. John Abraham’s The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, ranked sixth on the list. Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi followed next.

“We're honored that Chhaava has topped the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 So Far list,” said Laxman Utekar, director of Chhaava. “What makes this recognition truly special is that it comes directly from the fans. Their overwhelming love and positive reception for this Maddock film and performances, led by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, have been incredibly heartening. This inspires our entire cast and crew to continue creating stories that resonate with audiences worldwide,” he added.

IMDb has also released a list of most-anticipated movies for the rest of the year. Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie tops the list, followed by War 2, The Raja Saab, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Saiyaara.

“This recognition from IMDb reflects the incredible excitement our fans have shown worldwide,” said Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of Coolie. “The reunion of legends Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after 38 years has created magic on screen, and we hope what we've created will resonate with audiences and match their expectations.”

Son of Sardaar 2, Hridayapoorvam, Mahavatar Narsimha and Alpha are also some of the highly-anticipated movies, as per user ratings on IMDb.

It is noted that Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, and Pooja Hegde are attached to projects charting in both lists. Mohanlal plays the lead role in L2: Empuraan and will also appear in Hridayapoorvam. Hegde stars in Deva and Retro, and will be seen in Coolie, while Devgn leads Raid 2 and will appear in Son of Sardaar 2.

July also marks much-anticipated debuts for Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Among the most popular Indian movies of 2025 list, six are Hindi films, three are Tamil, and one is Malayalam. The most anticipated Indian movies list includes six Hindi films, and one each from the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industry.