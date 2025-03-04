Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ beats Prabhas’s ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ ahead of Telugu release

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest historical drama Chhaava has crossed the domestic box office collection of Prabhas’s 2023 epic action drama Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire ahead of its March 7 Telugu release, according to latest trade reports.

Chhaava has earned over Rs 467 crore nett in India since its February 14 release, industry data-tracking site Sacnilk reported on Tuesday. Salaar, according to Sacnilk, minted a little over Rs 406 crore nett in India during its theatrical run.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava breached the Rs 200-crore mark within just seven days of its release.

The biopic stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Chhaava has become the highest-grossing film of Vicky’s acting career in India, surpassing the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike for which he won a National Award.

Following the blockbuster success of its Hindi version, a Telugu-dubbed version of Chhaava is set to release in theatres March 7, the makers announced last month.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, on the other hand, stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Released theatrically on December 22, 2023, the film follows two friends-turned-foes, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In addition to Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Bobby Simha in key roles. Production house Hombale Films has announced that a sequel to the 2023 film is in the works.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is available to stream on JioHotstar in Hindi and on Netflix in Telugu.