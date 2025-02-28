Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’ becomes first Hindi film of 2025 to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has emerged as the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the global box office in 2025, industry data tracker Sacnilk reported on Friday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama has collected Rs 540.35 crore gross worldwide in 14 days. Chhaava is on a blockbuster run domestically too, having raked in Rs 399.25 crore nett in two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The second week began with a collection of Rs 23.5 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 84 crore nett over the second weekend.

The film remained strong on its second Monday, earning Rs 18 crore nett on Day 11. On second Tuesday, Chhaava earned Rs 18.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 23 crore nett on Wednesday. On Thursday, the collections dipped to Rs 13 crore nett.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife, Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.

Meanwhile, the Mudassar Aziz-directed romcom Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh has earned Rs 6.64 crore nett in India in the first week of its theatrical run. Among the Hollywood releases, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World crossed the Rs 20-crore mark in India, collecting Rs 21.09 crore nett in 14 days.