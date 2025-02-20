MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' set to cross Rs 200-crore milestone domestically

The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty and Vineet Singh

Agnivo Niyogi Published 20.02.25, 10:32 AM
Chhaava box office collection

Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhaava' IMDb

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava earned Rs 32 crore nett at the domestic box office on Wednesday, taking its total collection in India close to the Rs 200-crore mark, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk said in a report.

Chhaava's sixth-day earnings of Rs 32 crore nett is higher than its opening-day collection of Rs 31 crore nett. Over the weekend, Chhaava earned Rs 37 crore on Saturday and peaked at Rs 48.5 crore nett on Sunday. However, Monday saw a drop to Rs 24 crore nett, followed by a slight increase on Tuesday (Rs 25.25 crore nett). Wednesday's earnings bring its total domestic collection to Rs 197.75 crore nett.

Chhaava is set to become the first Bollywood film of 2025 to cross the Rs 200-crore mark domestically. Moreover, it is inching closer to becoming the highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal’s career, challenging his 2019 blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which remains his top earner with a lifetime collection of Rs 244.14 crore nett.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty and Vineet Singh.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan visited Raigad, the erstwhile capital of the Maratha empire, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 395th birth anniversary.

