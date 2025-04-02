Urvashi Rautela breaks the internet with electrifying moves in ‘Jaat’ song ‘Touch Kiya’

Actress-dancer Urvashi Rautela brings the house down with her electrifying moves in the music video of Touch Kiya, the first single released from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s upcoming action thriller Jaat on Wednesday.

Rautela looks gorgeous in a sequined red blouse paired with a slit skirt in the four-minute-15-second-long video. The 31-year-old actress sets the dance floor ablaze with her energetic steps.

The video also features behind-the-scenes footage of Rautela rehearsing her moves. Additionally, it offers a glimpse of actor Randeep Hooda, who plays antagonist Ranatunga in the film.

Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya have lent their vocals to the foot-tapping number composed by Thaman S. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat stars Deol and Hooda in the lead roles. Deol’s Jaat pits himself against Hooda’s Ranatunga, vowing to end the reign of terror unleashed by the tyrant in a lawless Indian village.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Vineet Kumar Singh as Ranatunga’s brother Somulu. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh round off the cast of the upcoming actioner.

Slated to hit theatres on April 10, the film is billed as an action spectacle likely to resonate strongly with Sunny Deol's fan base.